Tech :  This new smartwatch from Skagen is the best-looking wearable I found at CES

Apparel brand Skagen unveiled its first touchscreen smartwatch at tech industry trade show CES.

The Falster smartwatch is supermodern, minimalist, and stylish. It comes in three colors, two of which have gorgeous mesh bands.

The watch runs Android Wear 2.0, Google's smartwatch operating system.



LAS VEGAS — Danish-inspired apparel brand Skagen just introduced one of the most beautiful smartwatches on the market.

Called the Falster smartwatch, it's Skagen's first touchscreen watch and the best-looking wearable I found at CES, the tech industry trade show here this week.

This isn't Skagen's first wearable, but it is the brand's first true smartwatch. It features activity tracking, customizable watch faces, and Google Assistant-powered voice commands. The watch starts at $275 and will be available this month.

The Falster's design isn't particularly revolutionary. The watch is about twice as thick as a standard analog one. Much like an Apple Watch, it has interchangeable bands. But the Falster's overall look and feel is sleek, modern and fashionable.

I mean, look at these watches:

I might be biased because I love mesh watch bands, but the Falster is stunning. Even after looking at the watches for a few days, I still can't decide if I prefer the silver or the rose-gold one — they're both beautiful and incredibly chic.

If mesh isn't your thing, the Falster does come in black with a black leather band — but it makes the watch look much more generic.

Like a lot of other high-end smartwatches, the Falster runs Android Wear 2.0, Google's smartwatch operating system. While Android Wear itself isn't all that special, what sets it apart is it's open to any and all manufacturers, which allows stylish lifestyle brands such as Skagen to handle the hardware part.

Skagen is owned by Fossil Group, which also makes Michael Kors- and Kate Spade-branded watches. Those brands have their own stunning smartwatches, which should appeal to people who actually care about how these things look on their wrists.

Skagen's style — which the company describes as Danish-inspired minimalism — is a welcome addition to the world of smartwatches.