Tech :  This meme showing how much Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has changed over the years is going viral

As any entrepreneur will tell you, change is the only way to stay ahead.

Nobody knows that better than Amazon's Jeff Bezos who has turned an online company selling books into an empire selling everything under the sun.

Bezos wowed Silicon Valley's Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference last week with a surprising physique that was quickly immortalized with memes. His "guns" were the most obvious change from when Amazon first started way back in the 90s, but his shaved head also marked a departure from his previous bookish look.

Bezos also frequently used to wear sweaters over collared shirts — a look that he has now swapped for vests over t-shirts and sunglasses. His slouchy posture is also gone.

Take a look at the original tweet by account @dissruption and all the varitions it spawned below.