Tech :  This kayak can be folded up in 5 minutes and fits in the boot of your car

This kayak is 12 feet long, 25 inches wide and weighs 25 pounds but it can still fit in the boot of your car.

Oru Kayaks, developed by inventor and architect Anton Willis can be folded away within five minutes and stored in the boot of your car without any hassle.

The kayak is able to support up to 300 pounds of weight and has ample room storage room for fishing and camping trips.

The kayak is designed to be used in bays, lakes, and rivers but the higher-end models are durable enough to handle choppy ocean waters too.

There are three models of the Oru Kayak available, starting at £995. One per cent of all sales go towards protecting the environment.

You can find out more here.

Produced by Jasper Pickering. Special thanks to Leon Siciliano.

