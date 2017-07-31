Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This is what happens when you take 'Grand Theft Auto' into outer space

Tech This is what happens when you take 'Grand Theft Auto' into outer space

  • Published:
You can go anywhere in "Grand Theft Auto." Well, almost anywhere — you can't, for example, go to space.

But you will be able to soon!

(YouTube user 'Duggy'/Rockstar Games)

Indeed, the final frontier is the latest place for you to venture in "Grand Theft Auto V" — albeit unofficially, as this is an upcoming "mod" for the PC version of "GTA V." When the game was released for PC players, it also got "mod" support allowing custom modifications to the game's code; in practice, that means there are dozens of variants of the "GTA V" formula out there waiting to be played.

A handful of hardcore "GTA" fans are putting together "Grand Theft Auto Space," and it looks to be coming along quite well if a new trailer is any indication.

Yes, that is a flying saucer.

(YouTube user 'Duggy'/Rockstar Games)

It looks like a central concept of "Grand Theft Auto Space" is taking on aggressive aliens who look more "Mars Attacks!" than "Independence Day." But can you hijack their ship? Here's hoping!

The "Grand Theft Auto" game series is notorious for its mockery of modern culture, for its aggressive attitude, and for its massive open worlds. This isn't a series about shooting alien invaders before they can enslave humanity — it's about riding down the street in my six four, so to speak. As such, "Grand Theft Auto Space" is a delightful twist on a long-running series.

Check out the latest trailer for the mod, which its creators say is "coming soon," right here:

And check out the game mod in action right here:

