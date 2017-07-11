Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This is our best look yet at the upcoming successor to Google's Pixel smartphones (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech This is our best look yet at the upcoming successor to Google's Pixel smartphones (GOOG, GOOGL)

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Based on information from sources it deems "extremely reliable," Android Police has come up with a rendered image of Google's upcoming successor to the Google Pixel, known so far as the Pixel 2.

I should make it clear that the image below is not a leak. It's simply Android Police's best guess at what the Pixel 2, specifically the larger Pixel 2 XL model, will look like based on the information it's gathered. Check it out:

null play

null

(Android Police)

Android Police's render lines up with some of the Pixel 2's rumors, including the rumor that the glass panel on the phone's back will be smaller. The device will also have a more premium overall design than the original Pixel, pictured below:

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

According to Android Police, the Pixel 2 XL will have a large 6-inch AMOLED display with a taller – not wider – screen than most traditional phone screens. So far, the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 both have taller displays than most other devices, so it wouldn't be outlandish to think that taller screens is the new trend, at least for Android devices.

Like recent Android flagship devices, the Pixel 2 XL will also supposedly sport refined and narrowed borders around its display, as well as rounded corners on the display itself. Indeed, one of the main complaints with the original Pixel was its large bezels compared to other premium smartphones, which gave it a dated look. Check it out for yourself:

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Android Police also claims the new Pixel 2 XL will have a similar squeeze feature that you'll find on the HTC U11, which opens your choice of apps when you squeeze its sides.

Rumor has it the smaller Pixel 2 model won't go through much of a change over the original Pixel design.

We'd expect Google to announce its new Pixel smartphones in October, the same month Google announced its original Pixel smartphones in 2016. Yet, there's no consensus on an announcement date so far. Additionally, any and all rumors about the Pixel 2 are just that: rumors. Nothing is certain until Google itself announces its new devices.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Tech

shia labeouf
Tech Shia LaBeouf calls a police officer a 'dumb f---' and other obscenities in troubling arrest footage
Ned Segall
Tech Twitter has a new CFO, and he costs more than $22 million (TWTR)
null
Tech Forget 'Prime Day' — the 'Amazon of China' invented a holiday and made $17 billion in 24 hours
null
Tech Google's DeepMind AI just taught itself to walk