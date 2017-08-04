Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This hand powered machine plants perfect lines of seeds with minimal effort

Tech This hand powered machine plants perfect lines of seeds with minimal effort

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This machine is able to transplant seedlings in a matter of minutes and it's incredible to watch.

The HP-16 Transplanter originated from Japan but its ease of use has seen its popularity spread.

The machine works by using paperchain pots that are pulled apart by a metal arm.

Each chain pot has 264 cells, but the spacing of those cells varies between the model of chain pot.

The transplanter does not use any fuel or energy and only requires an operator to pull it.

You can find out more here.

Produced by Jasper Pickering.

Top 3

1 Tech Tons of Coinbase users fled the platform after it rejected bitcoin...bullet
2 Tech Here's our first look at the mysterious $1,200 smartphone from...bullet
3 Tech Apple may soon lose its position as the second-biggest...bullet

Tech

null
Tech Blowing out candles on birthday cake is a disgusting tradition — here's the scientific proof
Look, it's the 90s!
Tech 'Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later' is funny, but lacks the charming spirit of the original
A zoomed-in view of Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf, and iceberg A-68, on July 28, 2017.
Tech Antarctica's giant iceberg has been photographed in striking new detail
Oklahoma earthquake risk map
Tech 7 earthquakes struck Oklahoma in 28 hours for a disturbing reason