Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This crazy photo from the California wildfires made it look like the moon was engulfed in flames

Tech This crazy photo from the California wildfires made it look like the moon was engulfed in flames

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wildfires in California are so bad that when the nearly full moon rose on Friday night, it looked like it was engulfed in flames:

california wildfire play

california wildfire

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS)

Of course, the moon was merely reflecting the flames. Mike Eliason, public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, took the photo of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California.

The Alamo fire now spans over 23,000 acres with only 10% of it contained. It's the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across the state. On Sunday, 5,000 firefighters were battling blazes on over 56,000 acres, Pacific Palisades Patch reported.

The fires have forced hundreds of Californians to flee their homes. Kids and staff at a summer camp in Santa Barbara had to seek shelter until firefighters could rescue them.

Even though California's crippling drought finally ended in April, fire season is still expected to be bad this summer because it's been so hot.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet
3 Tech The most persuasive phrase in the human languagebullet

Tech

The sun rises over the skyline of Pittsburgh, Pa., reflected in the Allegheny River on a foggy morning in December 2015.
Tech How Pittsburgh embraced a radical environmental movement popping up in conservative towns across America
The first "Splatoon," from the Wii U.
Tech Nintendo's next major game is about to launch — here's everything we know about 'Splatoon 2'
null
Tech Twelve real tech job interview questions you don't want to be asked (MSFT, GOOG, TWTR)
null
Tech China's capital controls have delayed Chinese funding to UK startups