Tech :  This computer mouse by Logitech is considered the best you can buy — here's why

No matter how popular touchscreens have become, the good old fashioned computer mouse is here to stay when it comes to productivity.

Few computer mice have gotten as much love and attention than Logitech's acclaimed MX Master, and the company recently released its successor, the MX Master 2S.

For $99, it's on the pricey side, especially when you can get much cheaper mice that will work just fine. Yet, the MX Master 2S poses some very tempting feature propositions that could make its price tag worth it.

Check out the Logitech MX Master 2S:

The MX Master 2S is Logitech's follow-up to its much-loved original MX Master mouse, and Logitech didn't fix what's not broken.

The MX Master's design is so good that Logitech seemingly had nothing to add or take away from it: The design is unchanged for the MX Master 2S. Indeed, Logitech touts the MX Master's hand-crafted design, and the company even made a design film about it:

The MX Master 2S is extremely comfortable, but comfort isn't what sets it apart.

As far as computer mice go, the MX Master 2s is among the most comfortable I've used. I used to use an Apple Magic Mouse 2 for work, but it's now so uncomfortable compared to the MX Master 2s that I'll be ditching the Magic Mouse 2.

It can work on almost any surface, including glass.

If you're not aware, mice don't work on all surfaces, especially not glass. The MX Master 2, though, has a special sensor that lets it track your movements on pretty much any flat surface, even on glass.

It has a special scroll wheel that acts like most scroll wheels, which gives you clicky feedback and resistance as you scroll.

But the scroll wheel has Logitech's Smart Shift feature, which automatically turns off the clicky feedback and resistance when you spin it fast, and lets you scroll down long documents very quickly.

Once the scroll wheel starts to slow down, a mechanism inside the mouse clamps back onto the scroll wheel and turns it back into a regular clicky wheel.

You can turn off the Smart Shift feature in Logitech's Options software for the MX Master 2s, or you can adjust how fast you need to spin the scroll wheel for it to kick in.

Like many mice out there, it has two side buttons that you can customize. However, I found those buttons were positioned too far back to be fully comfortable, and their small size made them awkward to use.

It also has a side scroll wheel for scrolling sideways, which is incredibly useful. I don't think I could buy another mouse without this feature.

Side scrolling is an amazingly overlooked feature in most computer mice. It's incredibly useful for scrolling sideways through an Excel file, a zoomed-in photo, or any other reason you have to scroll sideways.

The thumb rest itself is also a button, which lets you perform gestures to do a wide variety of customizable actions.

This is a great extra feature that gives the MX Master 2s even more versatility, as it's essentially an extra button you can customize to do pretty much anything you want through the Logitech Options software. There's are dozens of functions you can set for the thumb button.

I did find the button was a little hard to press, but I wouldn't prefer it if it was too easy to press, leading to accidental button presses.

And you can set gestures when you press down on the thumb. I set the gestures to control media, which lets me go to the next or previous track, and change the volume. But you can set the thumb button gestures to do other things, too.

The battery lasts an incredible 70 days between charges.

I haven't put Logitech's 70-day battery claim to the test, but it does seem to last a long time. Logitech also added fast charging to the MX Master 2s, which Logitech claims will give you a full day's use with just a three-minute charge.

Unfortunately, the MX Master 2s still uses the aging micro-USB standard to charge the mouse instead of USB-C, which is slowly replacing micro-USB as the standard to connect pretty much any device.

It can connect to your computer via Bluetooth, or with Logitech's signature tiny USB receiver if your computer doesn't have Bluetooth.

You can also switch the connection with up to three different computers by pressing the button at the bottom.

But most impressively, you can use the MX Master 2S with up to three different computers at the same time.

The feature is called Flow, and it lets you use the MX Master 2s with up to three computers at the same time. Above, I'm clicking on web browser tabs on the computer on the left, then I'm moving the mouse over to the computer on the right, also to open web browser tabs.

It works pretty well, but there's a slight stutter when moving the cursor to another computer, which can make the experience slightly disorientating. Still, it's better than using two or more mice to control two or three computers.

And you can transfer over files from one computer to the other as if you were using just one computer.

This is a great feature that lets you copy and paste files from one computer to the other, and it's incredibly easy. Above, I transferred an image from the computer on the left to the computer on the right.

To work, both computers need to be connected to the same network, and both need the Logitech Options software. It also only works with mouse's right click for copying and pasting, not keyboard shortcuts.

Logitech's Options software is also highly recommended if you're using the MX Master 2S. There, you can customize all the buttons, sensitivity, and features of the mouse.

At $99, the MX Master 2S is pretty expensive for a mouse, but you do get a lot of features.

If you don't think you need to use one mouse for multiple computers, the MX Master 2S still offers one of the best mouse experiences. It's incredibly comfortable, the extra thumb button for functions and gestures adds great versatility, and the side scroll wheel will quickly become indispensible once you use it.

I'd fully recommend the Logitech MX Master 2S for anyone who uses computers frequently, especially for productivity.

You can get the MX Master 2s for $90 on Amazon at the time of writing.