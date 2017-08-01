Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This case is a printer that turns your iPhone into a Polaroid camera

  • Published:
This phone case from Prynt allows you to instantly print photos like a Polaroid camera.

The Prynt Pocket can be used to take photos straight away or you can even print old photos already saved to your phone. Photos are printed on inkless 'sticker paper' so they can be easily scrapbooked.

The case even lets you shoot video directly onto your photos which can be viewed through your phone using augmented reality.

Prices start from around £75 and can be bought from their website.

Produced by Jasper Pickering

