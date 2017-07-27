Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This canister can turn your drinks ice cold within 30 seconds

  • Published:
A new device that is capable of cooling your drink to the perfect temperature has just reached its funding goal on Indiegogo.

Developed by Pronto Concepts, the "ProntoBev" can turn almost any drink cold in thirty seconds or less without ice. Users can see just how cold their beverage is using the built-in thermometer.

Its cooling mechanism is thanks to a special gel developed by the product's inventor, Alexander Simone.

Mr Simone spent a year designing, testing and redesigning the product before launching his campaign on the crowdfunding site.

The ProntoBev is large enough to fit a winebottle's worth of liquid but it can be used for other drinks to, such as water, juice, whiskey or even coffee.

You can buy a ProntoBev from the product's Indiegogo page here.

Produced by Jasper Pickering.

