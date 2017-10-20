Tech :  This abandoned Disney water park has been rotting for over 15 years

When Disney River Country opened in 1976, visitors flocked to Orange County, Florida, to ride the winding slides and traverse the wooden bridges.

The park closed down 25 years later. After leaving the park empty and abandoned for 15 years, Disney finally drained and filled River Country's 330,000-gallon pool in 2016.

As the Orlando Sentinel reported, the Upstream Plunge pool was filled with concrete, since standing water can attract mosquitoes — a growing concern because of the Zika virus. Disney said that the work was not related to Zika and that it didn't plan to reopen the long-closed park, the rest of which is still decaying.

A Cleveland-based photographer who works under the pseudonym Seph Lawless documented the abandoned park in his photo series "Dismaland." (This is also the name of Banksy's 2015 art exhibition, a fake apocalyptic theme park near Bristol, England.)

Lawless captured ghostly portraits of the once busy attraction. Take a look.

River Country in Orange County, Florida, was Walt Disney World's first water park.

It is one of just two Disney parks, along with Discovery Island in Orange County, to close permanently. Both parks were left to deteriorate.

Lawless took about 150 photos of the decaying park, he tells Business Insider.

Almost everything is covered in water and moss.

Vines and weeds overrun this slide, one of five in the park.

This is the Upstream Plunge pool, which crews drained and filled with concrete in 2016.

Leaves, paperwork, and ripped cardboard boxes fill the manager's office. Much of the wallpaper is peeling off.

A mysterious top hat lay on this bridge.

"I want the viewer to feel like they're completely alone while looking at my images," Lawless says. "I want to bring that sense of abandonment to the viewer on a very intimate level."

Lawless, who considers himself an activist before an artist, travels around the US to photograph abandoned locations.

He hopes Disney will take notice and continue to renovate the parks at least for the wildlife living there. With some sprucing up, the park could transform into a nature reserve or walkway, he says.

"I have no problem asking that of a multibillion-dollar enterprise such as Disney," he says. "No corporation should be powerful enough to hide the truth and not clean up their mess."

But until then, it will remain as Dismaland.

"It's always a surreal feeling shooting anything abandoned," he says. "It was also very beautiful — like witnessing something out of this world."

For more photos by Lawless, check out his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.