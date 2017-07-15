Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This 40-second video perfectly captures why people shouldn't text and drive

  • Published:
You shouldn't text and drive at the same time. But don't take my word for it — this 40-second video does a much better job at illustrating the point. Just watch the whole thing.

As you can see, people can't even handle texting while walking, not to mention driving. And distracted driving is a major issue: The CDC says every single hour, 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 are injured as a result of distracted drivers. The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration says distracted driving killed 3,477 people in 2015 alone.

Thankfully, tech companies are finally finding clever ways to keep people from texting and taking calls in the car. Apple, for instance, is introducing a new feature in iOS 11 that triggers Do Not Disturb mode when the iPhone senses it's moving in a car, which will hide your notifications for texts, calls, and other apps while driving. The feature can even notify people that you're driving and tell them you'll contact them soon.

