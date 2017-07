The Bragi Dash Pro earbuds can translate nearly 40 languages in real-time.

The earbuds pair with the iTranslate app, so once paired you just set the languages and start talking.

Two pairs of buds make the conversation seamless but you can converse with just one set as the app will translate out loud for the person that you're talking to.

The Bragi Dash Pro earbuds can be bought online for around £300.

Produced by Leon Siciliano