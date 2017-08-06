Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech These unbelievable space images of Earth at night are a bunch of beautiful fakes

  • Published:
Nothing makes me feel more connected to the rest of the human race than seeing images of Earth from space, especially those taken at night.

National borders vanish, and rivers of light unite our towns and cities into a single glowing tapestry. It makes the planet resemble a giant, glowing, orb-shaped spaceship drifting through the void of space.

Just look at this incredible view of Europe, sparkling with artificial light:

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)

Er, wait a minute.

If you've seen enough images of Earth from space at night, or you care to look closely enough, this image looks funny — and yet it has been shared all over the internet as a legitimate NASA photograph.

Seeing is believing, though. Compare it to this photograph of the Iberian Peninsula, taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station in July 2014:

(NASA)

As it turns out, the first — and arguably more breathtaking — image is actually a computer rendering created by Russian graphic artist Anton Balazh (Антон Балаж).

Scroll to see more of Balazh's mind-boggling views of Earth and learn how he pulled them off.

It may be hard to believe, but this is not a real image of Earth from space at night.

Europe and northern Africa.

Europe and northern Africa.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Yes, this is northern Europe. But no, it is not a photo.

Yes, this is northern Europe. But no, it is not a photo.

Yes, this is northern Europe. But no, it is not a photo.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Nope, not the real United Kingdom.

Northern Europe.

Northern Europe.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


They're computer renderings created by Anton Balazh, a graphic artist who lives in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Middle East and northeast Africa.

The Middle East and northeast Africa.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Balazh liked working with 3D programs, he previously told Business Insider, and thought a model of Earth would be fun to make.

The Arabian Peninsula and eastern Africa.

The Arabian Peninsula and eastern Africa.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


So he did, though it wasn't an overnight project.

Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Balazh spent "several years gradually complicating the model," he says.

Japan and eastern Asia.

Japan and eastern Asia.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


For realism he downloaded countless gigabytes of real satellite images from NASA's Visible Earth catalogs.

India and Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)

Source: NASA Visible Earth



Then spliced in ocean depth (or bathymetry) data for a realistic-looking seafloor...

Madagascar.

Madagascar.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


...And sea level data for accurate-looking coastlines.

East Australia.

East Australia.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


And, using NASA-based topography data, he exaggerated the height of mountain ranges that would normally look flat from space.

The tip of South America.

The tip of South America.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


He also layered in city light data collected by the Suomi NPP satellite, which orbits the Earth.

Brazil.

Brazil.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)

Source: NASA Visible Earth



A series of images, like the collection shown in this story, takes Balazh a solid month of work to prepare.

Northwest South America.

Northwest South America.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


"There are many different tweaks" to polish a shot, he says: amping up city lights, raising mountains, or casting artificial moonlight in just the right way.

Central America.

Central America.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Each image has about "20-30 million polygons" to form realistic 3D terrain.

Mexico.

Mexico.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


The original 5,000-by-5,000-pixel files would take dozens of mobile phones to display at full resolution.

The American West.

The American West.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


"Rendering a single image takes ... tens of hours on a multi-core computer with 32 GB of RAM," he says.

The American Midwest.

The American Midwest.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


Balazh sells his images to stock image services, which he says "sell well every day."

Southeast United States.

Southeast United States.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


His model of Earth pulls in enough money for him to take vacations...

Alaska.

Alaska.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


...And enjoy all that the real Earth has to offer.

Home.

Home.

(Anton Balazh/Shutterstock)


