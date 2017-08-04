Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These stylish backpacks are made from recycled car seat belts and airbags to reduce waste

A backpack made entirely from old car seat belts and airbags has exceeded its Kickstarter goal by £45,000.

The Airpaq was designed by two German graduates as a college project before being launched as a Kickstarter in early July. The project had already met its funding goal in less than 24 hours of launching.

Each Airpaq backpack uses two airbags, four seatbelts and one belt buckle in order to make it. The materials mean that the bags are durable and weather resistant.

You can find out more about the Airpaq here.

Produced by Jasper Pickering.

