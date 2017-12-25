Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech These snap-on pods provide extra power to your smartphone

Finger Power is a portable wireless charger that provides up to a 25% boost to an iPhone 8.

Smartphone, meet Finger Pow.

A portable power bank that charges your phone. It is tiny and wireless. Keeping your phone charged on the go.

What's the coolest feature?

It has a magnetic attraction for charging. An iPhone 8 can be given a 25% boost in 30 minutes. Packs include a magnetic charging cable, adapter, and charging station. The charging packs are waterproof.

Finger Pow is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. They plan to sell the packs starting at $69.

Snap and you shall receive...

