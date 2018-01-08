Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These robots can be useful to your everyday life

Tech These robots can be useful to your everyday life

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These robots can cook, clean, fold laundry, and even be your personal assistant.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These 10 robots make life a lot easier.

#1 This suitcase follows you around. Travelmate uses GPS to stay close to your connected smartphone.

#2 Grillbot is like a Roomba for your grill. Just set the timer and let Grillbot go to work.

#3 This machine fixes the worst part about doing laundry. FoldiMate will fold your clothes for you.

#4 Moley Robotics created a robot chef. It does the cooking for you. The robot imitates a chef's exact motions.

#5 Pillo will give you the pills you need. It uses facial recognition to dispense the right pills at the right times.

#6 Temi is a mobile personal assistant robot. It can follow you around and be there when you need it. You can ask Temi questions and use it to make video calls.

#7 The BratWurst Bot can do the grilling for you. It grilled over 200 sausages at a party in Berlin.

#8 Kobi is like a Roomba for your driveway and lawn. It takes care of leaves, snow, and grass maintenance.

#9 The Ohea Smart Bed makes itself. The Ohea Smart Bed makes itself.

#10 Winbot is an automatic window cleaner. You can also steer the Winbot with a remote control.

Top 3

1 Tech All the winners at the 2018 Golden Globesbullet
2 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
3 Tech A Mexican artist is painting the 'world's longest mural' on the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Richard Neal Ed Markey Elizabeth Warren
Tech The effort to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality just hit an important milestone (GOOGL, FB, NFLX)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to find a new bot to order his coffee.
Tech Facebook is killing off M, the messenger assistant that books dinner reservations on command (FB)
james damore
Tech The engineer fired for his memo about women in tech is suing Google for discrimination (GOOG, GOOGL)
A rendering of Facebook's village in Menlo Park, California.
Tech Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn are investing hundreds of millions in housing projects across North America