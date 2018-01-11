Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by mudslides that killed at least 17 people

Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by mudslides that killed at least 17 people

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A powerful storm unleashed destruction in Montecito, Santa Barbara, on Tuesday.

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by debris after a mudslide in Montecito, California. play

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by debris after a mudslide in Montecito, California.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)
At least 17 people have died from massive mudslides in a wealthy Southern California region, according to local authorities.

A heavy storm on Tuesday triggered flash floods and unleashed debris in Montecito, Santa Barbara, around 2:30 a.m. local time (PST), the LA Times reported.

As Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters on Tuesday night: "The best way I can describe it is it looked like a World War One battlefield."

Rescue crews with dogs and scanners were still looking for at least 13 people reportedly missing on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a Reuters report. One hundred single-family homes were also destroyed and hundreds of other buildings were reportedly damaged.

Take a look at the harrowing scenes below.

A heavy storm in the region triggered flash floods and unleashed debris. The region was especially vulnerable after a series of wildfires. This smashed car on Montecito's Hot Springs Road, is a small part of of the destruction in the area.

A heavy storm in the region triggered flash floods and unleashed debris. The region was especially vulnerable after a series of wildfires. This smashed car on Montecito's Hot Springs Road, is a small part of of the destruction in the area.

(Daniel Dreifuss/AP)


Trees were torn from their roots, houses and cars were destroyed, and people were covered in mud as debris surged down empty streets. This woman was caught up in the chaos, and had to be rescued from a collapsed house.

Trees were torn from their roots, houses and cars were destroyed, and people were covered in mud as debris surged down empty streets. This woman was caught up in the chaos, and had to be rescued from a collapsed house.

(Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via Reuters)


As of Wednesday, at least 28 people were injured because of the storm.

As of Wednesday, at least 28 people were injured because of the storm.

(Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via Reuters)


A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris.

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Reuters)


Family members inspect a home covered in mud.

Family members inspect a home covered in mud.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Reuters)


Here, a search dog looks for victims inside a damaged house.

Here, a search dog looks for victims inside a damaged house.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


People's cars got smashed in by fallen trees, which were knocked in the wind and mud flows.



Debris flowed into car parks. The car on the left, covered in debris, is floating on a mixture of mud and water.

Debris flowed into car parks. The car on the left, covered in debris, is floating on a mixture of mud and water.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


Some cars were left floating along flooded freeways, while emergency services did their best to get to affected areas.

Some cars were left floating along flooded freeways, while emergency services did their best to get to affected areas.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


This sunken area of road was totally filled with mud and, making it impossible to pass..

This sunken area of road was totally filled with mud and, making it impossible to pass..

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)


The Union Pacific Railroad — which operates routes from Chicago to New Orleans — was also blocked by mud.

The Union Pacific Railroad — which operates routes from Chicago to New Orleans — was also blocked by mud.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout/Reuters)

Train tracks between Santa Barbara and Oxnard, a city west of Los Angeles, were closed, Amtrak's Southern California service tweeted on Tuesday night.



Locals did their best to get around despite all the obstacles.

Locals did their best to get around despite all the obstacles.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout)


Oprah Winfrey, who owns a house in Montecito, shared footage of the mud and helicopter rescuers.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and Patrick Stewart also live in the wealthy Santa Barbara area.



These aerial images show how bad the scene looked from above.



The Ventura County Aviation Unit shared this video of a rescue mission, where one of its air squads located a victim who was swept away in their car.



Search and rescue operations continued through the night. Some agencies are planning more aerial operations, like the one below, in the morning to get more trapped people out of their homes.





