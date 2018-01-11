Tech :  These inventions will help save the earth

news

These 10 inventions are saving our planet:

#1 This bin collects garbage from the sea. Seabin has a pump that creates a flow of water. The garbage is caught in a bag, allowing water to flow out back to sea.

#2 This machine crushes beer bottles into usable sand. 200 grams of powder from each bottle is recycled to preserve beaches.

#3 SaltWater Brewery created edible packaging to save sea life. The six-pack rings are made of barley and wheat. Sea life can eat the rings safely.

#4 AIR-INK can turn air pollution into ink. It collects carbon soot from a car's exhaust. Then it is processed into a high-quality black ink.

#5 These edible water blobs are biodegradable. The capsule is made from a seaweed extract. A greener solution to creating waste-free packaging.

#6 This " target="_blank"Ocean Cleanup" machine has a giant floating pipe to capture plastic. The pipe moves with the waves and has floating anchors. The plastic is all gathered in the center for a boat to remove.

#7 Avani's biodegradable bags are saving sea life and reducing ocean pollution. They are made from cassava root and natural starches. Making them harmless for animal consumption.

#8 This machine recycles tires. They are turned into rubber crumb for artificial grass.

#9 Aquaponics combines fish farming and hydroponics. As the fish eat and grow they produce waste. The wastewater is given to plants as a fertilizer. The plants absorb the nutrients in the water and they are returned to the fish tanks. A natural process to growing food.

#1o HomeBiogas 2.0 turns food scraps into cooking gas. The gas flows from the system directly to the kitchen stove. It can be fed up to 6 liters of waste and digest almost anything. HomeBiogas can also create fertilizer that goes back into soil.