Tech :  These countries are likely to get the chunk of Jack Ma's promised $10 million investment

The Chairman and founder of e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has announced the creation of a $10 million African Young Entrepreneur Fund.

Mr Jack made the announcement during the Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday, July 21, 2017.

“I want that fund supporting African online businesses. The money is set. This is my money, so I don’t have to get anybody’s approval,” Jack said.

Underscoring the importance of this fund, here are African countries with viable tech ecosystem to get more of the fund.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Internet industry is currently the largest and most attractive to investors in Africa.

In Nigeria, the Internet industry is fast integrating and changing the way major sectors in the country runs. Currently, there are about 5000 online businesses in Nigeria with its e-commerce industry valued at over $12 billion.

Recently, tech entrepreneurs in the country have extended the use of the internet to drive many other important sectors. These sectors are financial, governance and public administration, health, education and agriculture.

Also, Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook’s founder, also visited some of these tech hubs to these young IT entrepreneurs in the country.

Disrupt Africa in 2016 reported that 26.5% of startups that have attracted funds from foreign investors in Africa are Nigeria based.

Kenya

Kenya’s online business industry is considered one of the most developed in Africa.

Its tech ecosystem is considered the most diversified and developed, due to the presence of high mobile and internet penetration rates in the country.

87.2% (37.4 million) of its population are reported online.

According to the Exploring the African Fintech Startup Ecosystem Report 2017, Kenya is one of the top three destinations in Africa.

The country is basically, considered a haven for many tech entrepreneurs in Africa.

South Africa

South Africa has the most developed tech and internet industry in Africa.

The presence of infrastructural facilities has further strengthened e-commerce industry in the country. Hence, it is being considered as one of the top destinations for the fund.

In 2017, South Africa is reportedly the top destination for fintech startup activity – 31.2 per cent of the continent’s fintech start-ups are headquartered in South Africa.