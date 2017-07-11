Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  These construction photos reveal the fascinating inner-workings of a movie theater screen

Tech These construction photos reveal the fascinating inner-workings of a movie theater screen

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you ever stared at a movie theater screen and wondered, What the heck is going on behind that thing?

If so, a few Reddit users have answered your inquiry with two pictures that reveal the inner workings of that crucial centerpiece of the movie theater experience: the screen.

Redditor acamu5x first posted the following image on the site:

The surprising detail, for those who are unfamiliar with what goes on behind the screen, is that there are speakers in the screen itself, projecting the deafening sounds of (more than likely) the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right at your face.

In the spirit of one-upmanship, Redditor Sid_00 then posted an image of an IMAX screen, "for scale."

movie theater play

movie theater

(Reddit/Sid_00)

Notice the construction workers in the top right corner of the screen, seemingly risking their lives to bring you a high-quality experience of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Tech

Gates and Zuckerberg have backed a style of education that goes against much of what they've championed.
Tech Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg back a controversial education program in East Africa
iPhone 8 White
Tech It sounds like Apple is racing against the clock to fix the iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor (AAPL)
Jeff Bezos
Tech Amazon’s Prime Day event could lead to $10 billion in lost productivity, says CNBC analyst (AMZN)
null
Tech Before buying anything on Amazon, use these 2 tools to make sure you’re getting a good deal (AMZN)