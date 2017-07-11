Tech :  These construction photos reveal the fascinating inner-workings of a movie theater screen

Have you ever stared at a movie theater screen and wondered, What the heck is going on behind that thing?

If so, a few Reddit users have answered your inquiry with two pictures that reveal the inner workings of that crucial centerpiece of the movie theater experience: the screen.

Redditor acamu5x first posted the following image on the site:

The surprising detail, for those who are unfamiliar with what goes on behind the screen, is that there are speakers in the screen itself, projecting the deafening sounds of (more than likely) the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right at your face.

In the spirit of one-upmanship, Redditor Sid_00 then posted an image of an IMAX screen, "for scale."

Notice the construction workers in the top right corner of the screen, seemingly risking their lives to bring you a high-quality experience of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."