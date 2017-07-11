Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 'Wonder Woman' sequel will take place during the Cold War — here's what we know

The "Wonder Woman" sequel will take place during the Cold War in the 1980s, with Diana facing off against the Soviet Union.

(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Since Diana Prince's first outing was a period piece set in World War I, some thought that the "Wonder Woman" sequel would take the Amazon back to the present, as seen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and the upcoming "Justice League."

But it sounds like DC is sticking to what worked the first time: a period piece.

According to The Wrap, the "Wonder Woman" sequel will take place during the Cold War in the 1980s, with Diana facing off against the Soviet Union, while probably donning teased hair and leg warmers to blend in.

Perhaps inspired by FX's Cold War drama "The Americans," or maybe by Netflix's very 80's comedy "Glow," Geoff Johns (the president of DC Entertainment) is developing the script with director Patty Jenkins, who is in talks to return. Jenkins return, however, isn't official yet. Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman," is reportedly optioned by Warner Brothers to appear in the sequel, which is interesting information to know if you've seen the movie.

