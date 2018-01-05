Tech :  The White House will reportedly screen Steven Spielberg's 'The Post,' even after star Tom Hanks said he'd refuse to attend if invited

news

The White House has requested to screen "The Post" and has been granted permission by 20th Century Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes despite past comments by the movie's stars, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, that criticized Trump and his administration.

The movie will screen in the White House and Camp David.



Steven Spielberg's political drama "The Post," a movie that evokes the rocky relationship between today's media and White House, will reportedly be screened by the Trump administration.

Trump's team requested to screen the movie, and was granted permission to do so at the White House and Camp David, where the president will be hosting a summit this weekend with top GOP lawmakers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This latest development is a surprise following the remarks made by one of the movie's lead actors, Tom Hanks, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn't screen the movie at the White House if asked.

"Right now, without a doubt, there are people in power trying to — if not quash or stop the right to publication, [then at least] denigrate it to the point [where] they are saying there is no truth to it whatsoever," Hanks said.

20th Century Fox's "The Post" stars Hanks as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as the paper's publisher, Kay Graham, who battle with Richard Nixon's administration to uncover and publish secret government records on the US effort in the Vietnam War. These would become known as the Pentagon Papers.

For decades, Hollywood studios have provided the White House with movies for the president and first family to view. That is no different with Trump's presidency as numerous new releases have been sent to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when asked, according to THR.

But the Trump administration asking to see "The Post" is interesting after what Hanks has said publicly, as well as Streep. At last year's Golden Globes ceremony the actress used her speech to fire off on Trump. Trump then fired back on Twitter calling the actress overrated.

"The Post" is currently playing in select theaters and is nominated for six Golden Globes (which will take place on Sunday).

20th Century Fox and The White House did not respond to a request for comment.