Tech :  The venture firm that backed Farfetch and Deliveroo has raised £115 million for a new fund

Founder Frédéric Court said there had been no impact from Brexit.

  Felix Capital Partners founder Frédéric Court.
Felix Capital Partners founder Frédéric Court.

A London-based venture capital firm which has backed some of the city's biggest successes, including Deliveroo and Farfetch, has raised $150 million (£115 million) for its second fund.

Felix Capital Partners will use the fund to invest in European and US startups. We first saw the news on Bloomberg.

Founder Frédéric Court said the fund had been oversubscribed in excess of $200 million, and claimed Brexit hadn't impacted the fundraising process.

The bulk of the funding came from institutional investors such as endowments, foundations, pension funds and fund of funds.

The second fund will focus on early-stage startups that are building digital brands, making investments of up to $10 million (£7.73 million). Court told Bloomberg the firm was also interested in "anything related to well-being and technology helping you be happier or more fit." The fund has also backed Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand.

Court is known in the venture capital community for backing some of Europe's biggest successes. He was one of the first investors in fashion startup Farfetch and at his previous firm, Advent Venture Partners, he was an early investor in video site Dailymotion.

Felix launched in 2014 with an initial fund of $120 million, backed by Unilever and French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel. The EU's European Investment Fund also backed the fund.

