Tech :  The trailer for Netflix's new David Fincher series 'Mindhunter' examines the minds of serial killers

David Fincher loves to tell really creepy stories, and his latest contribution to Netflix looks to be just that.

Following his push to get "House of Cards" on Netflix (he's an executive producer on the show), he now brings the streaming giant something completely different, "Mindhunter."

The show follows two 1970s FBI agents who sit down and interview the most sadistic serial killers alive to better understand the mind of a murderer.

It's basically combining two of Fincher's greatest movies, "Zodiac" and "Seven," into a TV show. Fincher will direct a few episodes and is an executive producer along with Charlize Theron.

If you dare to continue on, the trailer is below. Netflix will go live with the series on October 13.