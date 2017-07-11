Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The top 10 shows on Netflix moms 'sneak-binge' throughout the day

Moms do a lot during the day, but they still find time to watch TV shows on Netflix.

"Fuller House." play

"Fuller House."

(Netflix)
What's mom doing when you're not home? A lot. But she's also doing it all while watching Netflix.

The streaming giant surveyed 1,000 moms in the US to find out how they find time to stream their favorite shows, or "sneak" them, during the day. And their answers revealed some interesting viewing habits.

48% of the moms said they sneak-binge while making dinner, 9% while walking the dog, 40% while taking a bathroom break, and 57% while doing the laundry. 17% watch while in their driveway.

Some of their favorites range from classics like "Friends" to Netflix originals like "Fuller House."

Here are the 10 shows moms sneak-binge the most, according to Netflix:

10. "Gilmore Girls"

(Saeed Adyani/Netflix)


9. "Fuller House"

(Netflix)


8. "Once Upon A Time"

(ABC)


7. "How To Get Away With Murder"

(ABC/Tony Rivetti)


6. "Scandal"

(ABC/Mitch Haaseth)


5. "13 Reasons Why"

(Netflix)


4. "Friends"

("Friends")


3. "Orange Is The New Black"

(Netflix)


2. Grey's Anatomy"

(ABC)


1. "The Walking Dead"

(AMC)


Here's the entire breakdown of the ways and places moms sneak binge.

(Netflix)


