Tech :  The top 10 movies people talked, argued, and obsessed about online in 2017

The data has been crunched — these are the movies we talked about the most online in 2017.

Yes, "Baywatch" is in the top 10 (we didn't say they were all good movies). play

Yes, "Baywatch" is in the top 10 (we didn't say they were all good movies).

(Paramount Pictures)
As the year comes to a close it’s time to look through all the online noise of 2017 (and there was a whole lot) and figure out the movies that got people talking the most.

Through data collected on over 600,000 sites across mobile, video, web, and social media, marketing company Amobee has come up with these titles as the top 10.

Many were box-office hits, including a lot of superhero movies — but one was also the new "Baywatch."

These are the movies we all talked, argued, and obsessed about online:

10. “Get Out”

10. “Get Out”

(Universal)


9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

(Marvel)


8. “Beauty and the Beast”

8. “Beauty and the Beast”

(Disney)


7. “Logan”

7. “Logan”

(20th Century Fox)


6. “Baywatch”

6. “Baywatch”

(Paramount)


5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

(Marvel)


4. “Justice League”

4. “Justice League”

(Warner Bros.)


3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

(Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment)


2. “Wonder Woman”

2. “Wonder Woman”

(Warner Bros. Pictures)


1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

(Lucasfilm)


