Tech :  The Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74

Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the legendary Motown group The Tempations, has died at the age of 74.

Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of the legendary Motown group The Temptations, has died at the age of 74, his family confirmed to CBS News.

Edwards, a Detroit native, died in Chicago on Friday, though his family did not reveal a cause of death. He would have been 75 on Saturday.

Edwards joined The Temptations from The Contours, another Motown group, in 1968. He sang on a string of The Temptations' hit songs throughout the '60s and '70s, including "Cloud Nine" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," both of which won Grammy Awards for the group.

He left and returned to The Temptations numerous times through his career. In 1984, he left the group to launch a solo career with the album "Don’t Look Any Further," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B charts.

Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of The Temptations in 1989.

