Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The storm that's about to pummel the East Coast could become a 'cold weather bomb' — here's what that means

Tech The storm that's about to pummel the East Coast could become a 'cold weather bomb' — here's what that means

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A storm making its way up the East Coast is about to intensify in a process called "bombogenesis."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A massive storm bearing down on the East Coast could bring record-breaking freezing temperatures and snow. The event is forming because of "bombogenesis," a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure that intensifies a storm. Following is a transcript of the video.

A "cold weather bomb" is making its way up the East Coast. Also known as a "bombogenesis," it could bring lots of snow and record-low temperatures. "Bombogenesis" is a two-part process.

First, the storm has to move out over the ocean. Then, the center of the storm quickly becomes more intense. Meteorologists call this type of storm system a "weather bomb." As the storm strengthens, wind and precipitation spike. It happens when atmospheric pressure nose dives over a short time period.

Causing an average snowstorm to morph into one with hurricane-force winds. The storm could blanket the East Coast in snow from Florida to Maine.

Top 3

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet
3 Chronicles of Laftu A Nigerian developer has produced Africa’s first...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

percent adults pew 13 16
Tech THE SOCIAL MEDIA DEMOGRAPHICS REPORT: Differences in age, gender, and income at the top platforms (FB, TWTR, LNKD, GOOG, GOOGL, SNAP)
Daniel Craig as James Bond in 2015's "Spectre."
Tech EXPLAINED: 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' — the massive Google-discovered security exploits that have Silicon Valley in a tizzy (INTC, MSFT, AAPL, AMD, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN)
Brian Krzanich
Tech Intel was aware of the chip vulnerability when its CEO sold off $24 million in company stock (INTC)
BI Graphics_01.03.2018_Tech_CoD COTD
Tech We're all addicted to smartphones — but many of us are trying to curb our habit