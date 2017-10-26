Tech :  The San Francisco area is the new fine-dining capital of America — here are the top restaurants

The San Francisco Bay Area is the new fine-dining capital of America in the eyes of Michelin.

The region, which includes San Francisco and wine country, received 55 Michelin stars in the newly-revealed 2018 guide to spots in the Bay Area. The seven three-starred restaurants (the highest accolade) puts the Bay Area ahead of New York's six three-starred establishments and Chicago's three.

The Michelin Guide is a restaurant rating system that makes or breaks fine-dining spots around the world. Three stars, in Michelin jargon, means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey." San Francisco has no shortage.

The honor may only be temporary. Michelin drops its 2018 guide for New York on Monday.

Until then, the Bay Area reigns supreme. Here are the restaurants that earned the illustrious three-star designation from Michelin. Click here to see the complete list.

Benu, San Francisco

This stylish San Francisco has been called a "food temple," where owner-chef Corey Lee showcases a melding of Asian and Californian flavors in a zen-like venue.

Coi, San Francisco

Coi is the Bay Area's newest three Michelin-starred restaurant. Chef David Patterson passed the baton to chef Matthew Kirkley in 2016, who shifted the focus to classic French influences. The seafood-centric spot is one of about 100 restaurants worldwide to receive three stars.

The French Laundry, Yountville

Chef Thomas Keller's iconic restaurant is located in a stone cottage. Diners can chose between two prix-fixe menus, which change daily and don't repeat a single ingredient through the meal.

Manresa, Los Gatos

Located on the outskirts of Silicon Valley, Manresa offers extravagant farm-to-table tasting menus. Guests don't know what chef David Kinch has in store until they arrive at the table.

Quince, San Francisco

Quince leapt from one star to three in 2013. Husband-and-wife team Michael and Lindsay Tusk have been on a roll since, serving up Californian contemporary cuisine in this fine-dining spot.

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena

Chef Christopher Kostow is the third youngest chef to ever receive three Michelin stars. The Restaurant at Meadowood delights guests with local, sustainable Californian cuisine.

Saison, San Francisco

In 2015, Eater SF recognized Saison as the most expensive restaurant in California. The French-American tasting menu and beverage pairing will set you back about $700 a head.

Here's the complete list of Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurants. (An asterisk indicates a new entry.)

Two Stars

Acquerello, San Francisco

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Baumé, Palo Alto

*Californios, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

*Single Thread, Sonoma County

One Star

Adega, San Jose

Al's Place, San Francisco

Aster, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Aziza, San Francisco

Bouchon, Yountville

Campton Place, San Francisco

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Commonwealth, San Francisco

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Hashiri, San Francisco

*In Situ, San Francisco

Ju-ni, San Francisco

Keiko à Nob Hill, San Francisco

*Kenzo, Napa

Kin Khao, San Francisco

La Toque, Napa

Lord Stanley, San Francisco

Luce, San Francisco

Madera, Menlo Park

Madrona Manor, Healdsburg

Michael Mina, San Francisco

Mister Jiu's, San Francisco

Mourad, San Francisco

Octavia, San Francisco

Omakse, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

The Progress, San Francisco

Rasa, Burlingame

*Rich Table, San Francisco

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

SPQR, San Francisco

Spruce, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo

Terra, St. Helena

Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wako, San Francisco

Wakuriya, San Mateo