Tech :  The San Francisco area is the new fine-dining capital of America — here are the top restaurants

Michelin has dropped its 2018 guide for the San Francisco Bay Area. Here are all the restaurants that made the cut.
The San Francisco Bay Area is the new fine-dining capital of America in the eyes of Michelin.
The region, which includes San Francisco and wine country, received 55 Michelin stars in the newly-revealed 2018 guide to spots in the Bay Area. The seven three-starred restaurants (the highest accolade) puts the Bay Area ahead of New York's six three-starred establishments and Chicago's three.
The Michelin Guide is a restaurant rating system that makes or breaks fine-dining spots around the world. Three stars, in Michelin jargon, means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey." San Francisco has no shortage.
The honor may only be temporary. Michelin drops its 2018 guide for New York on Monday.
Until then, the Bay Area reigns supreme. Here are the restaurants that earned the illustrious three-star designation from Michelin. Click here to see the complete list.
This stylish San Francisco has been called a "food temple," where owner-chef Corey Lee showcases a melding of Asian and Californian flavors in a zen-like venue.
Coi is the Bay Area's newest three Michelin-starred restaurant. Chef David Patterson passed the baton to chef Matthew Kirkley in 2016, who shifted the focus to classic French influences. The seafood-centric spot is one of about 100 restaurants worldwide to receive three stars.
Chef Thomas Keller's iconic restaurant is located in a stone cottage. Diners can chose between two prix-fixe menus, which change daily and don't repeat a single ingredient through the meal.
Located on the outskirts of Silicon Valley, Manresa offers extravagant farm-to-table tasting menus. Guests don't know what chef David Kinch has in store until they arrive at the table.
Quince leapt from one star to three in 2013. Husband-and-wife team Michael and Lindsay Tusk have been on a roll since, serving up Californian contemporary cuisine in this fine-dining spot.
Chef Christopher Kostow is the third youngest chef to ever receive three Michelin stars. The Restaurant at Meadowood delights guests with local, sustainable Californian cuisine.
In 2015, Eater SF recognized Saison as the most expensive restaurant in California. The French-American tasting menu and beverage pairing will set you back about $700 a head.
Acquerello, San Francisco
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Baumé, Palo Alto
*Californios, San Francisco
Commis, Oakland
Lazy Bear, San Francisco
*Single Thread, Sonoma County
Adega, San Jose
Al's Place, San Francisco
Aster, San Francisco
Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
Aziza, San Francisco
Bouchon, Yountville
Campton Place, San Francisco
Chez TJ, Mountain View
Commonwealth, San Francisco
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville
Gary Danko, San Francisco
Hashiri, San Francisco
*In Situ, San Francisco
Ju-ni, San Francisco
Keiko à Nob Hill, San Francisco
*Kenzo, Napa
Kin Khao, San Francisco
La Toque, Napa
Lord Stanley, San Francisco
Luce, San Francisco
Madera, Menlo Park
Madrona Manor, Healdsburg
Michael Mina, San Francisco
Mister Jiu's, San Francisco
Mourad, San Francisco
Octavia, San Francisco
Omakse, San Francisco
Plumed Horse, Saratoga
The Progress, San Francisco
Rasa, Burlingame
*Rich Table, San Francisco
Sons & Daughters, San Francisco
SPQR, San Francisco
Spruce, San Francisco
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo
Terra, St. Helena
Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay
The Village Pub, Woodside
Wako, San Francisco
Wakuriya, San Mateo