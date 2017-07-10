Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The professional camera company behind the $1,200 smartphone wants to make the device the centerpiece of a larger system

Tech The professional camera company behind the $1,200 smartphone wants to make the device the centerpiece of a larger system

  • Published:

Patents show that RED wants to go all in with modules, from simple attachments to full-blown, professional camera rigs.

The Hydrogen One will supposedly be able to attach a number of "modules" to its back, and build a lego-like device. play

The Hydrogen One will supposedly be able to attach a number of "modules" to its back, and build a lego-like device.

(RED/US Patent Office)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The professional camera company RED, which announced plans to launch a $1,200 (£930) smartphone some time in 2018, filed some interesting patents to the US Patent Office that show how the company wants to attach external components (so-called "modules") to the devices.

The patents show that the Hydrogen One phone could become the core of a much larger system, that spans from simple attachments to fully fledged professional camera rigs.

RED hasn't fully unveiled the device yet, but the one official image we have shows what seem to be connective pins on its back, not too different from something like Motorola's Moto Z phones.

RED's Hydrogen One phones looks like it will lean heavily on modularity. play

RED's Hydrogen One phones looks like it will lean heavily on modularity.

(RED)

The big difference is that, according to the patents, the modules look almost identical in shape and size to the Hydrogen One itself, and so they stack on top of one another to form a bigger, thicker device.

The system sees the Hydrogen One stack its modules on top of one another. play

The system sees the Hydrogen One stack its modules on top of one another.

(RED/US Patent Office)

RED's idea is to attach the modules to make for a better camera experience. The added component would use bigger sensors such as CMOS' or FOVEON's, from half an inch to even full frame, and more or less turn the phone into something between a point-and-shoot and a DSLR.

The Hydrogen One could turn into something that resembles a point-and-shoot camera, with much better sensors and optics, other than extra battery or storage. play

The Hydrogen One could turn into something that resembles a point-and-shoot camera, with much better sensors and optics, other than extra battery or storage.

(RED/US Patent Office)

Other non-camera-focused modules could include batteries to expand the handset's stamina, or extra RAM or storage, according to RED's patents.

But RED wants to go even further: Some of the patents show that the modular Hydrogen One could be used as the main component of a bigger camera rig, one that looks not too dissimilar from the dedicated ones RED already builds.

RED's patents show that the company ultimately wants to turn the phone into the core component of a much bigger system. play

RED's patents show that the company ultimately wants to turn the phone into the core component of a much bigger system.

(RED/US Patent Office)

You can read the full patent application here.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet
3 Tech The most persuasive phrase in the human languagebullet

Tech

Apple's current iPhone 7 already has a highly-reflective finish with the "Jet Black" coloration.
Tech Apple is reportedly going to introduce a 'mirror-like' finish for the iPhone 8 (AAPL)
Binary Capital cofounder Jonathan Teo.
Tech An investor whose firm is embroiled in a sexism scandal blamed 'corrupted' media for bad press
Plans for Apple's data centre in Ireland.
Tech Apple is planning to build another data centre in Denmark as courts hold up its Irish server farm (AAPL)
A drone carrying phones and drugs, caught flying towards Pentonville prison in London.
Tech Police now have an investigative squad for drone crime