Tech :  The power just went out at CES, the biggest electronics conference of the year

The power went out on Wednesday at CES, the giant tech conference taking place in Las Vegas this week.

The outage primarily impacted the Central Hall, the same area of the conference that flooded on Tuesday as the Nevada desert experienced a rare bout of rainfall.

Central Hall is where large tech companies like Intel, Sony, and Samsung have their exhibits set up.

Staff were told to close all entrances to the event, according to show management. Not even exhibitors were allowed into some areas.

The power outages appeared to be primarily in Central Hall, the exhibit space with tech companies like Intel, Sony, and Samsung. Another exhibit hall, the North Hall, was running like normal.

Organizers of the event sent a tweet to attendees encouraging them to "get outside."

