Tech :  The power just went out at CES, the biggest electronics conference of the year

Attendees at CES in Las Vegas ran into a small problem Wednesday, just one day after a rainstorm flooded the Central Hall.
Meyhem erupted at CES Wednesday as a power outage in the Central Hall shut down the giant tech conference, taking place in Las Vegas this week.
Staff were told to close all entrances to the event, according to show management. Not even exhibitors were allowed into some areas.
The power outages appeared to be primarily in Central Hall, the exhibit space with tech companies like Intel, Sony, and Samsung. Another exhibit hall, the North Hall, was running like normal.
Organizers of the event sent a tweet to attendees encouraging them to "get outside."
Here's what attendees are seeing on the ground:
Here's more photos from the scene: