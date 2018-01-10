Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The power just went out at CES, the biggest electronics conference of the year

Tech The power just went out at CES, the biggest electronics conference of the year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Attendees at CES in Las Vegas ran into a small problem Wednesday, just one day after a rainstorm flooded the Central Hall.

Image
  • GettyImages 903467344 CES 2018 power
    GettyImages 903467344 CES 2018 power   
  • The power went out at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
    The power went out at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday.   
GettyImages 903467344 CES 2018 power play

GettyImages 903467344 CES 2018 power

(David Becker/Stringer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The power went out on Wednesday at CES, the giant tech conference taking place in Las Vegas this week.
  • The outage primarily impacted the Central Hall, the same area of the conference that flooded on Tuesday as the Nevada desert experienced a rare bout of rainfall.
  • Central Hall is where large tech companies like Intel, Sony, and Samsung have their exhibits set up.

Meyhem erupted at CES Wednesday as a power outage in the Central Hall shut down the giant tech conference, taking place in Las Vegas this week.

Staff were told to close all entrances to the event, according to show management. Not even exhibitors were allowed into some areas.

The power outages appeared to be primarily in Central Hall, the exhibit space with tech companies like Intel, Sony, and Samsung. Another exhibit hall, the North Hall, was running like normal.

Organizers of the event sent a tweet to attendees encouraging them to "get outside."

Here's what attendees are seeing on the ground:

Here's more photos from the scene:

null play

null

(David Becker/Stringer)

null play

null

(David Becker/Stringer)
null play

null

(David Becker/Stringer)
null play

null

(David Becker/Stringer)

Top 3

1 Tech Step inside Cristiano Ronaldo's £4.8 million luxury family villa in...bullet
2 Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by...bullet
3 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Why you shouldn't rely on counting calories to lose weight
null
Tech Bill Gates and Steve Jobs raised their kids tech-free — and it should've been a red flag
Me in the back of a self-driving Lyft.
Tech I took my first ride in a self-driving car, thanks to Lyft — and it was actually pretty boring, but in a good way
baidu ces
Tech Chinese tech giant Baidu just revealed its plan to mass-produce self-driving vehicles beginning this year — and Waymo should be nervous (GOOGL, TSLA)