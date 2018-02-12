Tech :  The next version of Android will reportedly be designed to support notches — just like the iPhone X (GOOG, AAPL)

news

Google is working on a new version of Android, Android P, whose internal codename appears to be "Pistachio Ice Cream."

Android P will apparently feature a drastic visual overhaul, the first one the OS has seen since Android Lollipop and the introduction of Material Design in 2014.

The system is reportedly being designed with a "next generation of smartphone" in mind, devices that will support flexible displays, multiple screens, iPhone X-like "notches," and more.



Google is apparently working on a "dramatic redesign" of its Android operating system, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The search giant has stuck with a single look for its mobile operating system (OS) for quite some time now, but it's now reportedly looking at Apple for inspiration.

The new version of Android — which Bloomberg says is called "Pistachio Ice Cream" internally — will apparently be designed with the space for a cutout at the top, much like the iPhone X and its so-called "notch."

This will help third-party manufacturers, like Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, and more, to more easily adopt face-scanning technologies like the iPhone X's Face ID, replacing fingerprint readers and not lagging behind in security measures.

The move, Bloomberg reports, is part of a larger plan to bring in as many iPhone customers as possible over to Android, particularly in the high-end, premium segment of the market, where Apple dominates.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

There have been reports — and even actual videos — of what's internally known as "Fuchsia," which should be a new and separate OS that builds on top of both Android and Chrome OS, and whose current builds look dramatically different from Android as it is now.

There's no saying, however, whether Fuchsia and Android P are the same; Android P will likely be released towards the end of the year, while Fuchsia might still be a long way off.

Bloomberg also reports that Google wants to deepen the integration of its ever-present Assistant into the new system, and let it act more and more as a local digital butler — as opposed to just a smart online search helper — and "integrate [its] technology inside of [third party developers'] apps."

Additional updates will try to tackle more common problems, like improving battery life, and laying the groundwork for new designs, such as "multiple screens and foldable displays," Bloomberg says (Samsung, one of Android's biggest manufacturers, is known to be working on devices with flexible panels).

Google usually announces the next version of Android during its I/O conference; the 2018 edition of the fair will kick off next May, so we can expect to see more of Pistachio Ice Cream, Fuchsia, and everything Google in less than three months.