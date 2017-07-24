Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The next James Bond has a release date — but no official announcement about Daniel Craig's return

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise is up and running.

daniel-craig play

daniel-craig

(Sony Pictures / Francois Duhamel)
The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise will be released in theaters on November 8, 2019, according to a release sent out Monday by EON Productions and MGM.

There was little doubt that another Bond movie was on the horizon, but the release — which touts longtime franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade ("Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre") taking on the script, and Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as producers — did not give us the one piece of information we all are seeking: the confirmation that Daniel Craig will be returning as 007.

Though earlier this month, it was reported that Craig will return to the franchise that made him famous, all Monday's announcement would give us is that the "film’s cast and director, will be announced at a later date."

