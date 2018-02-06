Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech The newest iPhones aren't affected by software that slows iPhones down when they get old (AAPL)

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X aren't affected by BatteryGate.

(Hollis Johnson)
  • In 2017, Apple issued a software update that began slowing down older models of iPhone when their batteries got old.
  • This software does not affect the newest iPhone models introduced in the last year, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, according to Apple.

In a letter to Congress released on Tuesday, Apple that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X aren't affected by software updates that slow down iPhones with old batteries.

"iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models include hardware updates that allow a more advanced performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown," Apple public policy VP Cynthia Hogan wrote in a letter to the US Senate. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were introduced in September; the iPhone X in November.

"The impacts of performance management may be less noticeable on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X," according to an Apple support document updated on Tuesday.

Apple has been under fire for a software update that slows down the CPU speed on certain iPhone models when their batteries wear down, which first came to light in December.

In response, Apple has discounted the price of a battery replacement from $79 to $29 for older models of iPhone, including including the Phone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE.

Apple denies that it created the software update to "intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product." Apple has also begun rolling out power management features that will let iPhone owners choose whether or not to take the hit to performance when the battery gets old — at the possible cost of unwanted shutdowns and restarts.

Or you can always just get a new iPhone.

Read Apple's entire letter here.

