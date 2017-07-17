Tech :  The new 'Blade Runner 2049' trailer hints at why Harrison Ford's character vanished 30 years ago

The second trailer for "Blade Runner 2049," scheduled to hit theaters on October 6, debuted Monday on "Good Morning America."

The newest trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the 1982 cult classic "Blade Runner" reveals how replicants (the human-like cyborgs) have continued to pose a threat to Los Angeles, 30 years after ex-blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) disappeared.

We learn in the new footage that protagonist Officer K (Ryan Gosling) successfully tracks down Deckard, and while little context is given, we hear Deckard say, "I covered my tracks, scrambled my records, we were being hunted." This might be an indication of why he disappeared 30 years ago.

Deckard's hints at a past conflict involving blade runners, along with shots of Neander Wallace (Jared Leto) creepily manufacturing replicants, is a good indicator that the newest "Blade Runner" could offer a more intense look at the impact of cyborg technology than the previous film.

You can catch the newest "Blade Runner 2049" trailer here: