Tech :  The most important 'Game of Thrones' characters, according to how much screen time they get

  • Published:

Longevity is a rare thing in the world of "Game of Thrones," and most characters struggled to make it up this list of most screen time.

Ned Stark, who lost his head in season one. play

Ned Stark, who lost his head in season one.

(HBO)
"Game of Thrones" is a colossus of a show. Over the past 6 seasons, it has introduced dozens upon dozens of characters — a large majority of whom contribute something vital to the overall story.

But this being "Game of Thrones," most characters don't stick around too long, unless their presence is needed to help decide the fate of Westeros.

IMDB user ninewheels0 went through all six seasons of the show to find out how much screen time each and every character — from Ned Stark to Ilyn Payne — received on the show.

Check it out below:

30. Daario Naharis — 46 minutes

30. Daario Naharis — 46 minutes play

30. Daario Naharis — 46 minutes

(HBO)

Starting off our list is everyone's favorite sellsword. Being Dany's lover has its upside.



29. Shae — 47 minutes

29. Shae — 47 minutes play

29. Shae — 47 minutes

(YouTube screencap)


28. Ygritte — 51 minutes

28. Ygritte — 51 minutes play

28. Ygritte — 51 minutes

(HBO)


27. Gilly — 52 minutes

27. Gilly — 52 minutes play

27. Gilly — 52 minutes

(HBO)


26. Bronn — 1 hour, 4 minutes

26. Bronn — 1 hour, 4 minutes play

26. Bronn — 1 hour, 4 minutes

(HBO)


25. Melisandre — 1 hour, 5 minutes

Carice van Houten as Melisandre on "Game of Thrones." play

Carice van Houten as Melisandre on "Game of Thrones."

(HBO)


24. Ramsay Bolton — 1 hour, 6 minutes

24. Ramsay Bolton — 1 hour, 6 minutes play

24. Ramsay Bolton — 1 hour, 6 minutes

(HBO)

Despite only having an hour of screen time, many viewers would agree that it felt like much longer. Thankfully, Ramsay won't be able to torture any more beloved characters.



23. Joffrey Baratheon — 1 hour, 10 minutes

23. Joffrey Baratheon — 1 hour, 10 minutes play

23. Joffrey Baratheon — 1 hour, 10 minutes

(HBO)

Like Ramsay, Joffrey's stay on "Game of Thrones" felt much, much longer than the 70 minutes it really was.



22. The Hound — 1 hour, 12 minutes

22. The Hound — 1 hour, 12 minutes play

22. The Hound — 1 hour, 12 minutes

(HBO)

He's alive! And that means his tally will keep on growing.



21. Stannis Baratheon — 1 hour, 13 minutes

21. Stannis Baratheon — 1 hour, 13 minutes play

21. Stannis Baratheon — 1 hour, 13 minutes

(hbo.com)


20. Robb Stark — 1 hour, 17 minutes

Richard Madden as Robb Stark. play

Richard Madden as Robb Stark.

(HBO)

He was killed on one of the most brutal episodes of the show, but he managed to crack the top 20 before he met his demise.



19. Margaery Tyrell — 1 hour, 18 minutes

19. Margaery Tyrell — 1 hour, 18 minutes play

19. Margaery Tyrell — 1 hour, 18 minutes

(Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO)


18. Tywin Lannister — 1 hour, 18 minutes

18. Tywin Lannister — 1 hour, 18 minutes play

18. Tywin Lannister — 1 hour, 18 minutes

(HBO)


17. Lord Varys — 1 hour, 21 minutes

17. Lord Varys — 1 hour, 21 minutes play

17. Lord Varys — 1 hour, 21 minutes

(HBO)


16. Catelyn Stark — 1 hour, 22 minutes

16. Catelyn Stark — 1 hour, 22 minutes play

16. Catelyn Stark — 1 hour, 22 minutes

(HBO)


15. Bran Stark — 1 hour, 26 minutes

15. Bran Stark — 1 hour, 26 minutes play

15. Bran Stark — 1 hour, 26 minutes

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

Despite not appearing in season five, Bran is poised to add to his minutes tally with a strong showing in the final two seasons of "Game of Thrones."



14. Davos Seaworth — 1 hour, 29 minutes

14. Davos Seaworth — 1 hour, 29 minutes play

14. Davos Seaworth — 1 hour, 29 minutes

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

Davos made a big push up the screen time power rankings with 27 minutes in season 6 alone.



13. Brienne of Tarth — 1 hour, 29 minutes

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones." play

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones."

(Helen Sloan/HBO)


12. Ned Stark — 1 hour, 39 minutes

12. Ned Stark — 1 hour, 39 minutes play

12. Ned Stark — 1 hour, 39 minutes

(HBO)

Despite having his head chopped off before season 1 was even over, Ned Stark has managed to stay within spitting distance of the top 10. It's a testament to how important his character was in the first season of show, and a reminder of just how shocking it was when he was killed off.



11. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish — 1 hour, 42 minutes

11. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish — 1 hour, 42 minutes play

11. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish — 1 hour, 42 minutes

(Helen Sloan/HBO)


10. Jorah Mormont — 1 hour, 57 minutes

10. Jorah Mormont — 1 hour, 57 minutes play

10. Jorah Mormont — 1 hour, 57 minutes

(HBO)


9. Samwell Tarly — 2 hours, 1 minute

9. Samwell Tarly — 2 hours, 1 minute play

9. Samwell Tarly — 2 hours, 1 minute

(HBO)

Being Jon Snow's best friend has its perks — especially when it comes to getting on camera.



8. Theon Greyjoy — 2 hours, 3 minutes

8. Theon Greyjoy — 2 hours, 3 minutes play

8. Theon Greyjoy — 2 hours, 3 minutes

(HBO)

Many viewers likely wish that Theon was not in the top 10 of screen time, as watching him get tortured for multiple seasons was painful.



7. Jaime Lannister — 2 hours, 42 minutes

7. Jaime Lannister — 2 hours, 42 minutes play

7. Jaime Lannister — 2 hours, 42 minutes

(Macall B. Polay/HBO)


6. Arya Stark — 3 hours, 9 minutes

6. Arya Stark — 3 hours, 9 minutes play

6. Arya Stark — 3 hours, 9 minutes

(Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO)

Many viewers likely wish Arya had spent less time in the House of Black and White, but it helped propel her solidly into the top 10.



5. Sansa Stark — 3 hours, 19 minutes

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones." play

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones."

(Helen Sloan/HBO)


4. Cersei Lannister — 3 hours, 21 minutes

4. Cersei Lannister — 3 hours, 21 minutes play

4. Cersei Lannister — 3 hours, 21 minutes

(HBO)


3. Daenarys Targaryan — 3 hours, 41 minutes

3. Daenarys Targaryan — 3 hours, 41 minutes play

3. Daenarys Targaryan — 3 hours, 41 minutes

(HBO)

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.

And owner of the third-largest amount of screen time on "Game of Thrones."



2. Jon Snow — 4 hours, 28 minutes

2. Jon Snow — 4 hours, 28 minutes play

2. Jon Snow — 4 hours, 28 minutes

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

Jon Snow, for many viewers, is the hero of this story. And being up at the Wall for most of his time on the show certainly helped boost his minutes. If he's able to stick around for good the final two seasons, everyone's favorite bastard may end up with the most screen time on the show.



1. Tyrion Lannister — 4 hours, 53 minutes

1. Tyrion Lannister — 4 hours, 53 minutes play

1. Tyrion Lannister — 4 hours, 53 minutes

(HBO)

With nearly five hours of screen time, Tyrion is the undisputed king of screen time in "Game of Thrones."



For the full ranking, visit ninewheels0's list on IMDB.

Click here to go to the full list.



And check out this chart made by Reddit user EtraStyle.

play



