Tech :  The most important 'Game of Thrones' characters, according to how much screen time they get

"Game of Thrones" is a colossus of a show. Over the past 6 seasons, it has introduced dozens upon dozens of characters — a large majority of whom contribute something vital to the overall story.

But this being "Game of Thrones," most characters don't stick around too long, unless their presence is needed to help decide the fate of Westeros.

IMDB user ninewheels0 went through all six seasons of the show to find out how much screen time each and every character — from Ned Stark to Ilyn Payne — received on the show.

Check it out below:

30. Daario Naharis — 46 minutes

Starting off our list is everyone's favorite sellsword. Being Dany's lover has its upside.

29. Shae — 47 minutes

28. Ygritte — 51 minutes

27. Gilly — 52 minutes

26. Bronn — 1 hour, 4 minutes

25. Melisandre — 1 hour, 5 minutes

24. Ramsay Bolton — 1 hour, 6 minutes

Despite only having an hour of screen time, many viewers would agree that it felt like much longer. Thankfully, Ramsay won't be able to torture any more beloved characters.

23. Joffrey Baratheon — 1 hour, 10 minutes

Like Ramsay, Joffrey's stay on "Game of Thrones" felt much, much longer than the 70 minutes it really was.

22. The Hound — 1 hour, 12 minutes

He's alive! And that means his tally will keep on growing.

21. Stannis Baratheon — 1 hour, 13 minutes

20. Robb Stark — 1 hour, 17 minutes

He was killed on one of the most brutal episodes of the show, but he managed to crack the top 20 before he met his demise.

19. Margaery Tyrell — 1 hour, 18 minutes

18. Tywin Lannister — 1 hour, 18 minutes

17. Lord Varys — 1 hour, 21 minutes

16. Catelyn Stark — 1 hour, 22 minutes

15. Bran Stark — 1 hour, 26 minutes

Despite not appearing in season five, Bran is poised to add to his minutes tally with a strong showing in the final two seasons of "Game of Thrones."

14. Davos Seaworth — 1 hour, 29 minutes

Davos made a big push up the screen time power rankings with 27 minutes in season 6 alone.

13. Brienne of Tarth — 1 hour, 29 minutes

12. Ned Stark — 1 hour, 39 minutes

Despite having his head chopped off before season 1 was even over, Ned Stark has managed to stay within spitting distance of the top 10. It's a testament to how important his character was in the first season of show, and a reminder of just how shocking it was when he was killed off.

11. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish — 1 hour, 42 minutes

10. Jorah Mormont — 1 hour, 57 minutes

9. Samwell Tarly — 2 hours, 1 minute

Being Jon Snow's best friend has its perks — especially when it comes to getting on camera.

8. Theon Greyjoy — 2 hours, 3 minutes

Many viewers likely wish that Theon was not in the top 10 of screen time, as watching him get tortured for multiple seasons was painful.

7. Jaime Lannister — 2 hours, 42 minutes

6. Arya Stark — 3 hours, 9 minutes

Many viewers likely wish Arya had spent less time in the House of Black and White, but it helped propel her solidly into the top 10.

5. Sansa Stark — 3 hours, 19 minutes

4. Cersei Lannister — 3 hours, 21 minutes

3. Daenarys Targaryan — 3 hours, 41 minutes

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.

And owner of the third-largest amount of screen time on "Game of Thrones."

2. Jon Snow — 4 hours, 28 minutes

Jon Snow, for many viewers, is the hero of this story. And being up at the Wall for most of his time on the show certainly helped boost his minutes. If he's able to stick around for good the final two seasons, everyone's favorite bastard may end up with the most screen time on the show.

1. Tyrion Lannister — 4 hours, 53 minutes

With nearly five hours of screen time, Tyrion is the undisputed king of screen time in "Game of Thrones."

For the full ranking, visit ninewheels0's list on IMDB.

