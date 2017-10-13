Tech :  The life of Harvey Weinstein's younger brother, who reportedly helped oust him from the company they have a 42% stake in

"My brother Harvey is obviously a very sick man," Bob told TMZ. "I've urged him to seek immediate professional help because he is in dire need of it. His remorse and apologies to the victims of his abuse are hollow."

Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company by its board, which includes Bob, who is a cofounder, on October 8. Two days before, however, Page Six reported that tension had been rising between the siblings, referring to them as the "Cain and Abel" of Hollywood.

"Bob's wanted Harvey out for years," a former staffer told Page Six. Bob Weinstein has denied these allegations.

Together, the brothers owned 42% of the company, and while it has not yet been determined what will happen to Harvey's share, Bob is now currently the head of the company.

TMZ reported that Harvey believes it was his younger brother who fed information to The New York Times, and it was reported today that The Weinstein Company had known of Harvey's payoffs to women since 2015.

Harvey and Bob Weinstein are from New York City, and as Bob wrote in a Vanity Fair article in 2003, the two "grew up in a small two-bedroom apartment in a lower-middle-class housing development called Elechester." In that same article, Bob referred to himself as the "quiet brother."

Harvey and Bob Weinstein founded Miramax in 1979 and sold it to Disney for around $70 million in 1997. The name was a nod to their parents, Miriam and Max.

In 2005, the brothers left the company and began The Weinstein Company with a $1 billion investment from Goldman Sachs.

Together, the brothers have earned more than 300 Oscar nominations with the company, and Bob has hundreds of production credits, including films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Ivana Lowell, a British aristocrat who dated Bob while she worked at Miramax Books, published her own account of her interactions with Harvey in her 2010 novel, "Why Not Say What Happened?" While an employee of the Weinsteins, Harvey allegedly chased her around a desk and arrived at her apartment one night unannounced.

Lowell told Page Six on October 11: "I left out a lot of sordid details because I still considered Bob a friend and I didn't realize the extent and consequences of Harvey's sickening ways. This whole thing has left me reeling."

Bob also dated Annie Clayton, who at the time was a receptionist at Miramax. The two married in 2000, had two children, and divorced in 2012.

The New York Post reported that Bob had staged an intervention with then-wife Annie regarding her alleged alcohol abuse. Soon after, Clayton filed for divorce, as well as an emergency order of protection against Bob.

The couple had bought multiple properties together, including a five-story townhouse on the Upper West Side. It was put on the market for $19 million earlier this year, then chopped to $17.9 million, and is currently under contract for an unknown price.

Bob has another New York City apartment that is currently on the market for $29.5 million.

According to a 2015 report in Forbes, The Weinstein Company is worth about $150 million.

