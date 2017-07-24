Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The latest Nokia 8 leak shows a flashy copper phone

The device seemingly uses USB-C, and also features a headphone jack.

Leaked images of the upcoming Nokia 8 show the device in copper.

Leaked images of the upcoming Nokia 8 show the device in copper.

(Baidu)
The first high-end Nokia phone is due from Finnish manufacturer HMD Global this month — and the so-called Nokia 8 might come in a flashy copper colour.

Images leaked to a Baidu forum reportedly show the upcoming flagship in a shiny metal casing.

We first saw the copper Nokia 8 at The Verge.

The design shown in this latest leak is similar to images posted by serial leaker Evan Blass last week. Blass' leaked images showed a dual-camera setup with optics by Carl Zeiss, and a midnight-blue phone.

Those snapshots also showed the Nokis 8's curved back, a headphone jack, and what seems to be USB-C at the bottom.

The front layout uses capacitive keys, with a back and multitasking button on the left and right respectively, plus a home button — which apparently doubles as a fingerprint reader — sitting between the two.

The Nokia 8 seemingly has both a USB-C port as well as a headphone jack.

The Nokia 8 seemingly has both a USB-C port as well as a headphone jack.

(Baidu)

Other rumoured specs mention a 5.3" QuadHD display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, either 4 or 6GB of RAM, the latest version of Google's Android operating system. The phone is rumoured to be launching on July 31.

