Ka'oir, a model and fitness entrepreneur, stuck by Gucci Mane's side during his time in prison and on house arrest. During the ceremony, she wore a gown adorned with diamonds and held a matching bouquet.

The two got engaged last November. The proposal happened during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

The diamond in the engagement ring is 25 carats, and it was estimated to cost between $3 million and $5 million.

The couple reportedly spent $50,000 on wedding invitations alone.

During the wedding rehearsal, Gucci Mane gifted his bride-to-be with a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which retails for around $317,000.

The couple got married at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami, Florida.

While the designer of Ka'oir's dress was not disclosed, the bride was sparkling from head to toe.

Gucci Mane donned Swarovski crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin shoes that retail for $3,795.

The star-studded guest list included attendees like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Rick Ross.

"We really have a very loving, honest relationship. Nothing is for the media, nothing is fabricated," Ka'oir said in an interview with The Fader in February.

