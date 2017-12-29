Tech :  The internationally-popular Huawei Mate 10 could gain fans in the US with these four features

news

It will be interesting to see how the Huawei Mate 10 Pro fares in the US market, where it will be competing with the likes of the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, as well as against other fan favorites like the OnePlus 5T.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed this month that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be available on US carriers in 2018; recent reports indicate the device may release on AT&T in February.

Huawei has offered prepaid devices in the US for several years and has also dabbled in the affordable-but-premium phone space with its Honor brand. That said, American shoppers remain largely unfamiliar with Huawei and its flagship Mate series. Billboards for Huawei smartphones are more common in other markets, such as Europe and Canada.

Huawei is expected to announce US availability for the Mate 10 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in January, but there's a lot to know about the device before its official American introduction. Take a look:

A competitive price

The Mate 10 Pro will likely have an attractive price for US consumers, especially in comparison to the latest high-end options from Apple and Samsung. Though the Mate 10's US price hasn't yet been revealed, it is likely the device could be priced in step with the Mate 9 Pro flagship, which Huawei offered in the US in 2017 for $599 unlocked.

The Mate 10 Pro has a number of updated features from the Mate 9, but both devices have similar hardware and specs, including 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Mate 10 carrier options may be pricier, but they'd still likely be cheaper than Apple and Samsung's $1,000 devices.

Unique navigation features

With the Mate 10, Huawei has followed the thin-bezel-design trend seen on many recent smartphones. The device does not feature a physical home button, but includes an interesting navigation dock that sets a cursor on the Mate 10's display. The navigation dock can work instead of, or in addition to, the phone's on-screen navigation keys, so users can move the cursor around with their fingers. The cursor responds to gestures, such as a short press to go to a previous page, and a long press to return to the home screen.

An AI-powered camera

The Huawei Mate 10 features a dual-camera setup: one 12-megapixel lens, and one 20-megapixel lens. Its Kirin 970 processor includes a separate Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU), which lets the camera perform intuitive functions without taking power from the rest of the device.

When preparing to take a photo, the Mate 10 Pro uses artificial intelligence to identify whether it is taking a picture of a person, food, text, animals, or a portrait, and then adjusts the camera's settings to take the best picture of that particular subject.

The Mate 10 also uses its camera and artificial intelligence to power real-time translation. The device runs a translator app run by a customized version of Microsoft Translate. Users can take a photo of text in a foreign language, and the app will translate the words into their desired language. Users can even download language packs from the app to have access to the translator offline.

A great battery that supports fast-charging

The Mate 10 Pro has proven to have long, reliable battery life (you can expect around 14 hours on a single charge), but its real star quality is its charging time. Many smartphones now include some type of fast-charging feature. With Huawei's SuperCharge technology, the Mate 10 can go from zero to 100% charge in less than an 90 minutes, according to an independent test.