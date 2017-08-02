Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The HBO hackers stole 'thousands' of internal company documents, and 7 times as much data as the Sony attack

Tech The HBO hackers stole 'thousands' of internal company documents, and 7 times as much data as the Sony attack

  Published:

The hackers already leaked personal information about a senior HBO executive and claim to have access to HBO's network infrastructure.

Game of Thrones play

Game of Thrones

(HBO)
The recent HBO hack now appears worse than initial leaks, which included unaired episodes of HBO shows including "Ballers" and "Insecure" as well a script for the next episode of "Game of Thrones."

Variety reports that security company IP Echelon which frequently works for HBO to remove infringing content from Google determined that hackers stole “thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal company documents.” The security company also said that the hackers took “masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound.”

The alleged hackers — going by the name Little.Finger66 — already leaked personal information about a senior HBO executive, and claim to have access to HBO's network infrastructure, which could compromise internal documents, employee data, and emails.

At this point, the HBO hack seems a bit reflective of the 2014 Sony Pictures hacks, which have been called one of the "worst cyber attacks in corporate history." Those hacks, which included company email leaks, resulted in the head of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, stepping down.

"Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold," HBO told Variety in a statement.

