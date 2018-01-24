Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The former 'mighty eagle' of the company behind 'Angry Birds' wants to build a $15 billion tunnel from Finland to Estonia

Tech The former 'mighty eagle' of the company behind 'Angry Birds' wants to build a $15 billion tunnel from Finland to Estonia

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Vesterbacka is a big name in the mobile gaming world, but he has his sights on a much bigger industry.

Peter Vesterbacka. play

Peter Vesterbacka.

(Rovio)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Vesterbacka, the former Rovio executive who left in 2016, has a new project: Trying to build a $15 billion (£10.6 billion) tunnel between his native Finland and Estonia, according to an interview he gave to Motherboard.

Vesterbacka worked as Rovio's "mighty eagle" and essentially acted as a public advocate and hype man for the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile game series.

But since leaving Rovio, Vesterbacka has turned his interest to attempting to raise funds for a giant tunnel linking Finland and Estonia.

"I haven't built tunnels before," Vesterbacka told Motherboard. Nonetheless, he's hoping to develop interest for the tunnel in government and private companies to help get it built for 2024. There's already a tunnel planned to open in 2040, but Vesterbacka wants to build his first.

There's one other well-known technology executive who recently developed a taste for building giant tunnels: Elon Musk. Musk created a new company named The Boring Company in 2016 and he plans to use it to dig a 6.5 mile tunnel under Los Angeles.

Top 3

1 Tech 5 reasons Samsung shelved its plan to build a manufacturing plant...bullet
2 Tech Here's what we can learn from the recent slew of IoT startup layoffsbullet
3 Tech An oil spill off China's coast is the world's biggest since...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Max Lowery demonstrates "muscle contraction" in the plank position.
Tech The plank is the one exercise most commonly done wrong, according to a personal trainer — and this subtle change could make it twice as effective in half the time
null
Tech Researchers analyzed more than a dozen studies on how marijuana affects your heart — here's what they found
null
Tech AI-powered smartphones and the features that will make you want to buy them
null
Tech Trump just dealt a major blow to the fastest-growing job market in the US