Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The first thing Travis Kalanick did after leaving Uber was sail to Tahiti on a yacht

Tech The first thing Travis Kalanick did after leaving Uber was sail to Tahiti on a yacht

  • Published:

Uber's former CEO sailed around the South Seas with Barry Diller and Anderson Cooper.

Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. play

Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick.

((AP Photo/Paul Sakluma, File))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Travis Kalanick took a glamorous vacation in the wake of his departure from Uber.

After resigning last month, the former Uber CEO sailed to Tahiti on a yacht owned by IAC chairman Barry Diller, according to Recode's Kara Swisher.

Kalanick was joined by other famous guests, including Anderson Cooper, Recode reported.

Kalanick left Uber in June taking a leave of absence from his role as CEO. The leave was intended to be temporary, but Kalanick was eventually forced out of Uber altogether after facing strong opposition from Uber shareholders.

Kalanick remains on the board of directors at Uber, which is still without a CEO. Uber's board is struggling to replace Kalanick, and the former CEO himself might be partly to blame: According to Recode, Kalanick immediately started trying to get involved in Uber's daily operations again after returning from Tahiti.

The yacht trip wasn't the first of its kind for Kalanick, though: He took a globetrotting vacation immediately after the exit of his previous startup, Red Swoosh in 2007. After selling the company to Akamai for $23 million, Kalanick spent a year traveling around the world, visiting Spain, Japan, Greece, Iceland, Greenland, Hawaii (twice), France (twice), Australia, Portugal, Cape Verde, and Senegal.

Top 3

1 Tech The ages you're the smartest at everything throughout your lifebullet
2 Tech A 32-year-old investor with ties to Elon Musk wants to upend...bullet
3 Tech All the biggest moments from 'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode...bullet

Tech

A Wegmans location in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Tech Grocery stores could save dying suburban shopping malls
null
Tech Amazon has an oddly efficient way of storing stuff in its warehouses
null
Tech Four charts that show Europe's next hotly tipped tech IPO still has a big profitability problem
Angelina Jolie.
Tech Angelina Jolie attacks 'false and upsetting' claims she exploited Cambodian orphans to make her new film