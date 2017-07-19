Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The father of the 21-year-old at the center of the R. Kelly 'cult' captive controversy may have arranged the relationship

  Published:

The father of Joycelyn Savage, the 21-year-old woman whose parents have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of holding her and five other women against their will in an "abusive cult," may have helped orchestrate his daughter's relationship with Kelly.

Sources close to Savage told TMZ that her father Timothy agreed to let Savage move in with Kelly after they met at a concert two years ago, and arranged her move to Kelly's house.

"We're told the eventual plan — hatched by Dad, R. Kelly and others — was for Joycelyn to stay at Kelly's house to develop as a singer under his tutelage," TMZ reports. "We're told Timothy was the one who dropped her off at a friend's house to be driven to Kelly's."

Savage was at the center of an explosive Buzzfeed report released Monday, wherein her parents and several other sources alleged that Kelly was holding six women "hostage" in an emotionally and physically abusive "cult."

Kelly has since denied the allegations through a lawyer's statement, and Savage told TMZ in an interview on Tuesday that she is not being held against her will, though she refused to reveal her current location.

