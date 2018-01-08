Tech :  The engineer fired for his memo about women in tech is suing Google for discrimination (GOOG, GOOGL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

James Damore and his lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Google seeking class-action status.

James Damore, the engineer that Google fired in August for writing a memo suggesting women are less interested in tech because of their biology, has filed a lawsuit against Google.

Damore is alleging that conservative white men are discriminated against at Google and that his firing was retribution against him for his political views. The suit was filed in Santa Clara Superior Court in Northern California.

Political affiliation is a protected class in many states.

But the lawsuit is seeking class action status and wants to represent more than just this one class, Damore's lawyers, Harmeet Dhillon, a partner with the Dhillon Law Group in San Francisco told Business Insider. Dhillon and her law team were out canvassing for people to join as plaintiffs against the class action suit.

So far, another Google engineer named David Gudeman who left in December, 2016, is also a plaintiff, reports Techcrunch.

To recap: Damore's memo caused a firestorm for implying that biology was one reason for the lack of women in tech. Damore also argued that it was a lack of tolerance of diverse political viewpoints that needed to change.

After he was fired, he became a cult hero of the political right. His lawyer,Dhillon, is the former chairwoman of the Republican Party in San Francisco.

This story is developing.

