Tech :  The biggest Golden Globes snubs of the year — from 'Logan' to 'The Big Sick'

- The Golden Globes are on Sunday night.
- The competition was tough this year, particularly in the film categories, which means there were a lot of snubs.
- After a breakthrough year for female directors, none were nominated in the best director category.
Unfortunately some of the year's most notable movies, shows, performances, and directors were snubbed by the Golden Globes this year.
The Golden Globes ceremony will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, with Seth Meyers hosting.
Not everyone can get a nomination, so there were still quite a few disappointing snubs this year.
NBC's innovative comedy "The Good Place" is going places no other network comedy has before, but isn't recognized at all. "Logan," one of the best and most critically acclaimed films of the year, didn't manage to get any nominations despite powerful performances and an excellent screenplay.
"Get Out" got several nominations including best motion picture (in the comedy category), but Jordan Peele didn't get nominated for the award the movie deserves most: best screenplay. The romantic comedy "The Big Sick" was a fresh take on the genre and was expected to get several nominations, but didn't get any.
And zero women were nominated in the best director category, despite some of the year's best movies being directed by women including Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"), Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman"), and Dee Rees ("Mudbound").
Here are all the snubs for the 2018 Golden Globes:
Best motion picture, drama
"Mudbound"
"Mudbound" (Netflix)
"The Florida Project"
"The Florida Project" (Cre Film)
"Wonder Woman"
"Wonder Woman" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Logan"
"Logan" ("Logan")
"Phantom Thread"
"Phantom Thread" (Focus Features)
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
"Thor: Ragnarok"
"Thor: Ragnarok" (Marvel)
"The Big Sick"
"The Big Sick" (Amazon/Lionsgate)
Best director
Dee Rees, "Mudbound"
Dee Rees, "Mudbound" (Getty Images)
Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name"
Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name" (Getty Images)
Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok"
Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" (Getty Images)
Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman"
Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" (Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"
Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird" (Getty Images)
James Mangold, "Logan"
James Mangold, "Logan" (Getty Images)
Best TV series, drama
"The Leftovers"
"The Leftovers" (HBO)
Best TV series, comedy
"The Good Place"
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"Big Mouth"
"Big Mouth" (Netflix)
"Glow"
"Glow" (Netflix)
"Insecure"
"Insecure" (HBO)
"American Vandal"
"American Vandal" (Netflix)
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Hugh Jackman, "Logan"
Hugh Jackman, "Logan" (Fox)
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Brooklynn Prince, "The Florida Project"
Brooklynn Prince, "The Florida Project" (A24)
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Tiffany Hadish, "Girls Trip"
Tiffany Hadish, "Girls Trip" (Universal Pictures)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Matt Smith, "The Crown"
Matt Smith, "The Crown" (Netflix)
Best actor in a TV series, comedy
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place" (NBC)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)
Best actress in a TV series, comedy
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place" (NBC)
D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" (NBC)
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy-Ex Girlfriend"
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy-Ex Girlfriend" (The CW)
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me By Your Name"
Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me By Your Name" (Sony Pictures Classics)
Ray Romano, "The Big Sick"
Ray Romano, "The Big Sick" (Lionsgate)
Jason Mitchell, "Mudbound"
Jason Mitchell, "Mudbound" (Steve Dietl/Sundance Insititute)
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Dafne Keen, "Logan"
Dafne Keen, "Logan" ("Logan")
Best original score
"Call Me By Your Name"
Armie Hammer as Oliver in "Call Me By Your Name." (Sony Pictures Classics)
Best screenplay, motion picture
James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green — "Logan"
James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green — "Logan" ("Logan")
Jordan Peele — "Get Out"
Jordan Peele — "Get Out" (Universal Pictures)
James Ivory — "Call Me By Your Name"
James Ivory — "Call Me By Your Name" (Sundance Institute)
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani — "The Big Sick"
(Nicole Rivelli/Sundance Institute)
Best original song
"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens — "Call Me By Your Name"
"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens — "Call Me By Your Name" (Sony Pictures Classics)