Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The biggest game of 2017 isn't even out yet, but it's already made hundreds of millions of dollars

Tech The biggest game of 2017 isn't even out yet, but it's already made hundreds of millions of dollars

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's no surprise that the bizarrely-named "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" — which still hasn't officially launched — has already racked up over $150 million in revenue. This is a game that's exclusively available on PC and isn't even finished with development, yet it's already being played by over 6 million people.

There's a simple explanation for why it's doing so well: It's an unbelievably good game.

null play

null

(Bluehole Studios)

More than just a bizarre name, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is a brilliant concept for a game: 100 people on a massive island, armed with their wits and a scavenge-able arsenal, fighting to the death. Whoever survives at the end of the match wins. And there can only be one. There's no single-player story, and the entire game is played online.

Here's how the average match of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" goes:

You're jammed in a crappy plane with 100 other people, flying above an abandoned ex-Soviet island. You can jump whenever you want, knowing that as you plummet to the ground, 99 other people are plotting your imminent death. Of course, you're plotting theirs as well, just as soon as you can get your hands on a weapon.

null play

null

(Bluehole Studios via SideArms4Reason/YouTube)

Thankfully, though the island is uninhabited aside from you and the enemy players, the island — including all its houses, hospitals, and gas stations — are packed with P9s, AKs, and plenty of body armor.

As you scramble to put together a small arsenal and supplies for survival, you're also contending with the other 99 people doing the same thing. Sometimes those folks want to fight, and sometimes they're unarmed and just as terrified of you as you are of them. Every interaction with another player in "Battlegrounds" is a gamble.

Sounds thrilling, right?

You can play on servers with a group of friends against other groups, or play as duos, but the main mode is a free-for-all game type. play

You can play on servers with a group of friends against other groups, or play as duos, but the main mode is a free-for-all game type.

(Bluehole Studios)

It is thrilling, and it's surprisingly thrilling to watch people play as well.

The game has been incredibly successful on Amazon-owned game streaming service Twitch — it's consistently among the top three most-viewed games on the service. In this way, the game's growth has spiraled. The more people buy it, the more people stream it, the more people buy it, etc.

And this is all before the game has "officially" launched; it's expected to go from an "Early Access" game (still in-development, but up for sale and available to play) to a final release by the end of 2017. The game is also headed to the Xbox One by year's end, and is expected on the PlayStation 4 at some point after that.

Check it out in action right here:

Top 3

1 Tech What happens to your social media accounts when you die?bullet
2 Tech Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world —...bullet
3 Tech 5 survival myths that could get you killedbullet

Tech

GettyImages 470579686
Tech How much work it will take to digitally remove Henry Cavill's mustache for 'Justice League,' according to visual effects artists
null
Tech This kayak can be folded up in 5 minutes and fits in the boot of your car
Nicknamed "cow killers," you don't want to be stung by a velvet ant.
Tech Which body part hurts the most when stung by a bee? A scientist put himself through a torturous experiment to find out
Lily Marston (L) and Joslyn Davis (second from L)
Tech How interns turn into on-camera stars at one digital video powerhouse