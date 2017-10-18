Tech :  The best phones of 2017 that you can buy right now

We've gone through all the new phones released so far in 2017 to pick the ones with the best cameras, battery life, and overall performance. Whether it's Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy Note8, the Google Pixel, the OnePlus 5, or Andy Rubin's Essential phone, you can't go wrong with any of these devices. Here are the best phones you can buy right now. The following is a transcript of the video.

Number five: OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5 is missing some premium features like wireless charging and iris scanning. But at $479 it's a bargain. It's $220 cheaper than the iPhone 8 base model

Number four: The Essential Phone. This phone is from a new startup called Essential, which is run by Android creator Andy Rubin. It has a titanium frame to protect against drops and two magnetic connectors on the back to add accessories. The base model starts at $699

Number three: Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Note8 is the best-looking smartphone available. The beautiful "infinity screen" covers almost the entire front. The phone's hardware is top-notch and full of new features. An iris scanner lets you unlock the phone with your eyes. Samsung's version of Android still needs a lot of work, though. The phone costs $929.99.

Number two: Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL. Unlike the S8, the Pixel runs "pure" Android. Meaning, the operating system is smooth and easy to use. It also means no bloatware: unneeded apps pre-installed by the manufacturer or provider. It has one of the best smartphone cameras. The base model starts at $649.

Number one: iPhone 8 & 8 Plus. Apple's ecosystem is one of the biggest draws of an iPhone. iOS and its robust app store make the iPhone a no-brainer. It also has some new hardware improvements. The new glass back enables wireless charging. The iPhone 8 starts at $699 and the 8 Plus starts at $799