Tech :  The best movies and TV shows coming to Amazon, iTunes, Hulu, and more in August

There’s a lot of great old and new titles coming to streaming services in August.

You’ll be able to purchase the hit “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” through iTunes or Amazon, catch the anticipated first season of “The Tick” over at Amazon, and all the "Bachelor in Paradise" drama will be put on Hulu.

Or you can watch some classics like “Bad Boys” (Amazon or Hulu), “Tango & Cash” (HBO), or “Saving Private Ryan” (Hulu).

Here's everything coming to your favorite streaming platforms in August. We've highlighted some standouts in bold:

iTunes

Available August 1

“Alien: Covenant”

“Everything, Everything”

“The Wall”

Available August 8

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Available August 15

“Baywatch”

Available August 22

“The Mummy”

“All Eyez on Me”

Available August 25

“Rough Night”

Available August 29

“It Comes At Night”

Amazon Prime

Available August 1

“All Dogs Go to Heaven”

“Among Friends”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Company”

“Benny & Joon”

“Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey”

“Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure”

“Box of Moonlight”

“Breakdown”

“Charley One-Eye”

“Criminal Law”

“The Dead Zone”

“Eve's Bayou”

“Far from Home”

“Friends and Lovers”

“The General's Daughter”

“Ghost”

“Hannie Caulder”

“Harsh Times”

“High Noon”

“The Mod Squad”

“New in Town”

“Nulee's Gold”

“Once Bitten”

“The Pursuit of D.B Cooper”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Saw”

“Saw II”

“Saw III”

“Saw IV”

“Saw V”

“Teen Wolf”

“Teen Wolf Too”

“Terry Fator: Live in Concert”

“Wayne's World 2”

“Everything, Everything” (To Purchase)

Available August 2

“Valkyrie”

“Superbad” (Unrated)

Available August 4

“Comrade Detective” (Amazon Original, Season 1)

“Lost in Oz” (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Available August 5

“The Ticket”

Available August 8

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (To Purchase)



Available August 15

“Tumble Leaf” (Amazon Original, Season 3)

Available August 17

“Undercover” (Season 1)

“Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe”

Available August 19

“My Bloody Valentine”

Available August 20

The Last Ship (Season 4)

Available August 25

“The Tick” (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Available August 27

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Available August 29

“Gimme Shelter” (2013)

“Victoria” (Season 1)

Hulu

Available August 1

“The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: Special”

“Ali”

“Among Friends”

“Arthur”

“As Good as it Gets”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad News Bears”

“Bad Company”

“Benny & Joon”

“The Big Chill”

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

“Bloodsport”

“Box of Moonlight”

“Breakdown”

“Center Stage”

“Center Stage: On Pointe”

“Center Stage: Turn it Up”

“Charley One-Eye”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Clue”

“Clueless”

“Coming to America”

“Criminal Law”

“Cujo”

“Dead Gamers”

“The Dead Zone”

“Delta Force”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Far From Home”

“Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children”

“Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within”

“Finding Forrester”

“The Foot Fist Way”

“Friends and Lovers”

“The General’s Daughter”

“Get Rich or Die Tryin’”

“Ghost”

“Hannie Caulder”

“Harlem Nights”

“Harsh Times”

“Hey Arnold! The Movie”

“High Noon”

“Higher Learning”

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”

“The Italian Job”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Men in Black II”

“The Mod Squad”

“New in Town”

“Once Bitten”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Paycheck”

“Puppetmaster: Axis Termination”

“The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper”

“Rachel Getting Married”

“Reds”

“Sahara”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Saw”

“Saw II”

“Saw III”

“Saw IV”

“Saw V”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle”

“The Swan Princess”

“Teen Witch”

“Teen Wolf”

“Teen Wolf Too”

“Terry Factor: Live in Concert”

“The Toy”

“Ulee’s Gold”

“Vanilla Sky”

“Wayne’s World 2"



Available August 2

“CMA Fest 2017” (Special)

“Cup of Culture”

“Valkyrie”



Available August 5

“Billy on the Street” (Complete Season 5)

“Hacker”



Available August 6

“Mosquito”



Available August 7

“You’re the Worst” (Complete Season 3)



Available August 8

“Difficult People” (Hulu Original, Season 3 Premiere)

“Earth Live!” (Special)



Available August 9



“Tall Men”



Available August 11



“We Bare Bears” (Complete Season 2)



Available August 15

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Season 4 Premiere)

“Better Things” (Complete Season 1)

“Beneath”

“Felony”

“Hamlet”

“Invasion U.S.A.”

“It Takes Two”

“Ladybugs”

“Love Story”

“Missing in Action”

“Missing in Action 2: The Beginning”

“Narc”

“Next”

“The Prince and Me”

“The Ruins”

“Sabrina”

“Universal Soldier”

“Yours, Mine and Ours”



Available August 16

“Regular Show” (Complete Season 8)



Available August 17

“Marlon” (Series Premiere)



Available August 18

“Mary Kills People” (Complete Season 1)

“Stan Against Evil” (Complete Season 1)



Available August 19

“My Bloody Valentine”



Available August 20

“In Secret”



Available August 21

“Air Bound”



Available August 27

“Florence Foster Jenkins”



Available August 29

“Gimme Shelter”

HBO Go/Now

Available August 1

“Adaptation”

“Changing Lanes”

“Corrina, Corrina”

“Down with Love”

“Emelie”

“Enough”

“Frost / Nixon”

“Garfield”

“Girl with a Pearl Earring”

“Happy Tears”

“Love Liza”

“Martian Child”

“Max Payne” (Extended Version)

“RocknRolla”

“Sunshine State”

“Tango & Cash”

“The Incredible Hulk”

“The Ring”

“The Rocker”

“The Strangers”

“Thirteen Conversations About One Thing”

“Tin Cup”

“Vigilante Diaries”

Available August 5

“Collateral Beauty”

Available August 6

“George Lopez: The Wall — Live from Washington, D.C.”

Available August 9

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers”

Available August 12

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Available August 14

“Rules Don’t Apply”

Available August 19

“Nocturnal Animals”

Available August 26

“Jackie”

Available August 27

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7 Finale)